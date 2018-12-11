Bread Is So Hot Right Now, According to Facebook

After weathering the reign of Atkins, and then the keto diet (with its accompanying Instagrams of grilled salmon and zoodles, hashtag low carb), bread is back in a big way, according to Facebook. The company recently released its 2019 trend report, and the once-maligned carb has its own full page, titled "Bread 2.0." (There are pie charts and everything!)

If you're wondering where the "2.0" factors in—how can something so perfect possibly be improved upon?—Facebook has some interesting data to share. While bread was thought of as "unhealthy" in previous decades, it's recently gotten a makeover as people's interest in nutrition and wellness shifts. "Slow carb baking," or slow natural fermenting which creates breads with lower glycemic indexes, is expected to be a buzzy term in 2019. And home bakers have gotten really into alternative flours and grains, with ingredients like spelt, rice flour, and einkorn wheat (an ancient grain) on the rise. Facebook also noticed an uptick in the use of the word "crust"—it grew three times between 2017 and 2018, as people shared baking techniques on the platform.

Much like bread, American soul food may get something of a healthy makeover in 2019. People seem to be making lighter versions of popular side dishes like collard greens, Facebook notes, as well as experimenting with alternatives to fattier meats (think "pork and beans" made with jackfruit or smoked turkey).

While we're on the topic of things you'd want to eat on a cold day, global comfort foods are also expected to gain traction in the U.S. Facebook specifically name-checks calabaza (a West Indian pumpkin), caldo de pollo (a Mexican chicken soup), and tiropita (a Greek egg and cheese dish) as foods you can expect to see more of in the coming months. The report also mentions that more millennials are cooking at home, and sales of international cooking equipment have risen steadily in the past year.