Bravo's Musical Food Series Is Nothing Like 'Top Chef'

In the waning period between the finale of Top Chef season 15 in Colorado (congrats, Joe Flamm!) and the upcoming season 16 in Kentucky (it's about time), you might be wondering just how you're going to get your food fix from Bravo. Luckily, the network has answered that call with a new web series featuring a pair of jazz-playing hosts and appearances by some notable Top Chef alums.

Beats + Bites is a short-form series featuring Ezra and Adeev Potash, better known as the jazz duo The Potash Twins, who have been enjoying exploring diverse cuisines nearly as long as they've been playing their horns. The duo has previously worked with Andrew Zimmern on a southern food tour series for the Travel Channel and are frequent additions to the entertainment roster at food festivals. Piggybacking on both their love of food, talent as musicians, and ever-growing roster of famous chefs they can call friends, the 24-year-olds are sitting down with both culinary and jazz superstars to converse over some extremely delicious food.

In one clip, the twins meet up with social media star and musician Cody Johns and Top Chef season 14 contestant Shirley Chung who brings by some mung bean custard bubble tea. The trio of musicians then improvise a jazz song about mung beans, based on the different textures and layers of flavor Chung describes. Then Chung and the boys head to Los Angeles' Playa Provisions to grab some bites with owner and Top Chef season 14 winner Brooke Williamson. The (now) quartet eat oysters, talk about their inspirations, Williamson and Chung's bunkmate days on Top Chef and life since the series.

Another clip has the twins sitting down with living jazz legend Wynton Marsalis and chef Tom Colicchio at the latter's Temple Court where they dine on a poke-inspired hamachi dish while they discuss their roots and performing for the first time.

Future episodes will feature the likes of Robert Glasper, Michael Voltaggio, Leah Cohen and rapper Smino. Check out more about Beats + Bites, including clips with Tom Colicchio and Brooke Williamson, and follow the whole series on bravotv.com.