This Company Just Launched a Blender as Powerful as a Vitamix — For a Fraction of the Price

There are certain brands we know and love in the kitchen: Le Creuset for Dutch ovens, KitchenAid for stand mixers, Vitamix for blenders, Instant Pot for pressure cookers. But the caliber we expect from those brands can come at a higher cost—which is why Brandless, a retailer that’s made its name by trading in logos for lower prices on quality products, is shaking up the cookware space with its latest launch.

Starting today, you can shop Brandless blenders and pots and pans for the first time ever as the company ventures into designing and offering new, affordably priced kitchen products.

While Brandless already sold popular bakeware, utensils, and gadgets, the latest products further cement the company as a kitchenware powerhouse. Its new cookware line includes stockpots, frying pans, and saute pans made with 5-ply stainless steel and aluminum interiors to evenly distribute heat and avoid burning, as well as riveted handles for easy holding. Plus, everything is induction range-friendly and easily transitions from oven to stovetop.

For its new Pro Blender, Brandless aimed to create a machine with Vitamix-power without the $300 price tag. The result is a blender with a mighty 2-horsepower motor and six durable stainless steel blades that not only blitzes smoothies and nut butters, but can even heat soup with the strength of friction. It also includes a straightforward variable speed dial and tamper to blend all ingredients to the perfect consistency in its BPA-free carafe.

But what’s most impressive about Brandless’ new products is how affordable they are. While entry-level, high-power blenders like Vitamix and Breville cost as much $300, the Brandless Pro Blender is just $180. Likewise, not one of the seven products in the stainless steel collection costs over $100—a bargain when you compare it to All-Clad’s three piece set that costs more than $600. Plus right now, you can use the promo code BUY10 at checkout to get $10 off and free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Of course, we still love our kitchen tried-and-trues, but this latest collection from Brandless is an exciting option for anyone on a budget. Check out the new products for yourself at brandless.com.