You Get a Boozy Slushy, and You Get a Boozy Slushy

With the temperatures where they are these days, it’s hard to imagine doing anything other than lounging around with a good book and a cold drink. So, may we suggest one of these frozen cocktails, courtesy of our very own Mad Genius, Justin Chapple? There's something for everyone, whether you're looking for something super refreshing, something decadent and or something straight-up boozy. Whatever you can bring yourself to accomplish these days, even if it only amounts to dozing off on a pizza-shaped pool float, whipping up one of these frozen beverages will make you feel like a champ.

If you're in the market for a cross between a green juice and a smoothie, try this basil limeade slushie, which can be made virgin or with a dash of silver rum. Simply combine the basil, granulated sugar, fresh lime juice and water in a blender, and puree until smooth, then add ice. If you want to add some extra flavor, swap the rum with some ginger vodka for a spicy kick.

Did you buy one too many ice cream sandwiches? Or course you didnt—there's never enough. But if you're looking for creative ways to enjoy them, try blending them up with a little milk for a milkshake on steroids. Pour in just a touch of peppermint extract and vodka and you’ve got what Chapple calls a “thin mint slushie.” The question isn't, why? It's why the hell not?

Our final boozy slushy is one you probably know well by now: frosé. Yes, you can make it at home. It just requires a little bit of extra prep: The night before your pool party (it’s okay, we won’t judge if it's just a pool party of one), pour your favorite rosé into ice cube trays. The next day, toss the cubes into the blender (they won’t be completely solid) and blend. Voila! Your frosé has arrived. Another Mad Genius Tip? Pour an entire bottle of rosé into an ice cream maker, and 20 minutes later, your frosé will be done. You can also add lime juice, simple syrup, and even fresh strawberries to punch up the flavor.

Of course, these are just three ideas. If you're playing the long game, we've got a slew of other suggestions for you.Over rosé? Skip the frosé and try these wine slushie recipes on for size. If you want to get extra fancy, use champagne to make your next frozen masterpiece. Or, ditch the wine altogether and try a frozen Aperol Spritz. While you're at it, don't forget the classic frozen cocktail—the margarita—and this delightful version, which uses watermelon, the ultimate summer fruit.

There's no shortage of ways to put your blender to good use this summer. Tag us on Instagram with #howisummer to feed us more ideas.