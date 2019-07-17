Every Spread in the 2019 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, Taste-Tested and Ranked

Image zoom Caroline Schnapp

This July, Bonne Maman gave us a sneak peak into its 2019 “Countdown to Christmas” advent calendar, a limited-edition gift packed with 24 mini jars of jams, marmalades, and honey, aka breakfast spread heaven. It’s the third year in a row that the French company is offering the calendar, which tends to sell out very quickly—this year’s edition comes with seven new flavors, including White Nectarine & Peach and Seedless Raspberry. You’ll find the calendar on sale for $34.99 this coming September, on Amazon and Bonne Maman’s website as well as “select retailers.” However, it looked far too tempting for us to wait until the holidays, so we called in a sample to taste test all 24 spreads the calendar offered.

Image zoom Caroline Schnapp

Armed with a crusty baguette, spreadable brie cheese, and a box of wheat crackers, we placed the mini jars in a line and worked our way through, ranking each spread on a scale of 1 to 10. When the results came in, most flavors ranked fairly high, with plenty of 8s, 9s, and even 10s doled out. Organizing them into a structured list, consequently, turned out to be difficult—but we’d do anything in the name of science. Top contenders included Purple Fig with Cinnamon, a new flavor added this year, while returning favorite Strawberry & Verbena came in a triumphant second place. We also discovered that our team really, really loves raspberries and strawberries, while the simple taste of honey never gets old. As for the rest of the winners? Read on to find out.

Below, every single Bonne Maman 2019 advent calendar flavor, ranked: