All of the Jam and Honey in Bonne Maman’s 2019 Advent Calendar

It’s official—for the third year in a row, Bonne Maman will be offering their coveted “Countdown to Christmas” limited-edition advent calendar. Rather than your usual chocolate or cheese-filled versions, the French company loads up the calendar with its signature jams and honey, easily spotted by their checked red and white lids. Each day leading up to December 25 reveals a new miniature jar, including both new and returning favorite flavors like Mirabelle Plum & Linden and Orange & Cinnamon—think of it as a fun breakfast roulette, where each morning brings about a new spread for your toast, scones, and muffins.

While we’re quite a long way out from Christmas, the calendar is going to be available as soon as September, featuring 24 exclusive holiday flavors and new exterior and interior designs, according to the Bonne Maman team. You’ll be able to find it at select retailers, as well as Amazon and Bonne Maman’s website for $34.99; however, you’ll want to act fast once it goes live, since the past two years have sold out. Quickly. So mark your calendars for this fall—and in the meantime, check out all of the flavors you can expect below:

New flavors

White Nectarine & Peach

Apricot & Mango

Rhubarb & Strawberry

Mango & Peach & Lime

Purple Fig with Cinnamon

Seedless Raspberry

Mirabelle Plum & Linden

Returning flavors

Strawberry & Redcurrant

Raspberry & Lychee

3 Citrus

Pineapple & Passion Fruit

Lemon

Pear & Mirabelle Plum

Grapefruit & Dragon Fruit

Strawberry & Verbena

Sweet Orange & Mandarin

Cherry & Blackberry

Greengage Plum

Quince

Raspberry & Redcurrant

Strawberry & Wild Strawberry

Blueberry & Blackcurrant

Orange & Cinnamon

Honey

In case you're looking to make your own jam for the holidays, we have plenty of recipes on our site, too. This valencia orange marmalade is the perfect balance of sweet, bitter, and tart, while Jessica Koslow's blue-barb jam switches up the classic strawberry-rhubarb pairing with blueberries and rhubarb. To find more jam recipes we love, check out our full roundup.

This article has been updated with new pricing information.