Bonne Maman's Limited Edition 2019 Advent Calendar Has Arrived

One of the biggest names in jams and jellies is Bonne Maman, but one thing that sets it apart each year is its coveted advent calendar. Since its inception in 2017, the Bonne Maman advent calendar has turned heads and sold out faster than you can say “marmalade.” The French company is famous for its assortment of jams, jellies and other sweet spreads. The latest version has just been released on Amazon and though the winter holidays are months away, the stock for this perfect gift won’t last.

To buy: Bonne Maman 2019 Advent Calendar, $35 at amazon.com

The calendar includes classic Bonne Maman preserve flavors like apricot, raspberry and strawberry preserves, as well as new surprises like quince, raspberry and lychee, and our favorite: purple fig with cinnamon (see the full rundown on the list here). All the flavors are free of high fructose corn syrup, have no artificial coloring and no preservatives added (you should aim to enjoy this batch by June 2020). Bonne Maman also just released a line of "Intense" spreads which feature more fruit and less sugar than regular preserves. We tried every flavor in the calendar and had plenty of thoughts, but with 24 mini jars of sweet spreads there is bound to be something wonderful for everyone.

New flavors

White Nectarine & Peach

Apricot & Mango

Rhubarb & Strawberry

Mango & Peach & Lime

Purple Fig with Cinnamon

Seedless Raspberry

Mirabelle Plum & Linden

Returning flavors