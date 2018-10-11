The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Back—Here's What's Inside

There are all sorts of delectable advent calendars to satisfy your seasonal cravings while you wait for Christmas to arrive, from wine to cheese to the classic chocolate-filled variety. Perhaps one of the tastiest options comes from Bonne Maman, the French manufacturer of jams, marmalades, and other delicious products. Last year, Bonne Maman introduced the world to its very first advent calendar filled with sample-sized jars representing a wide array of flavors. This year, the tradition continues with the release of the 2018 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, a collection of well-known jams mixing it up with some exclusive spreads.

For 24 days (if you play by the one-a-day rule, that is) you’ll be treated to a different flavor of jam or marmalade—all of which are free of high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, colors, and additives. Each adorable one-ounce jar is hiding behind a door in the storybook-style box for you to discover. The calendar features many of the brand’s classic flavors, as well as some brand new additions to the 2018 edition.

Returning flavors include:

Apricot and Peach

Blueberry & Blackcurrant

Lemon

Mango Peach

Mirabelle Plum

Morello Cherry

Orange & Cinnamon

Orange & Mandarin

Pear & Mirabelle Plum

Purple Fig

Quince

Raspberry & Redcurrant

Strawberry & Verbena

Strawberry & Wild Strawberry

New and exclusive flavors to this year’s calendar include:

3 Citrus Fruits

Cherry & Blackberry

Grapefruit & Dragon Fruit

Greengage Plum

Honey

Pineapple & Passion Fruit

Raspberry & Lychee

Rhubarb

Strawberry & Redcurrant

Sweet Orange

The calendar was released in September and is available to order now on Amazon for $29.99, but since it’s already sold out once this year, you may what to snag yours now so it’s definitely here in time for December 1. Your toasts, scones, and biscuits will thank you.