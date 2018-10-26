This Edible Paint Is Designed to Change the Look and Taste of a Gin and Tonic

Thanks to the spirit’s mix of botanicals, a gin and tonic can be a great way to wake up your palate compared to heavier drinks. But if you’re looking to make your G&Ts even livelier—both in flavor and appearance –Bombay Sapphire has introduced a colorful new innovation to help brighten up this mixed drink… edible gin paint.

The Bombay Sapphire Paint Collection, as it’s called, includes a light blue paint (imagine the color of a Bombay Sapphire gin bottle) that can be used by mixologists to decorate either the outside or inside of a cocktail’s glass. When used on the inside, the edible paint also “slowly infuses delicious flavor and a hint of color into the drink,” the brand suggests.

Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

Initially, this Paint Collection is only being introduced at five bars across the United Kingdom: Duck & Waffle, Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals, and Scout in London, as well as at Panda and Sons in Edinburgh and Tariff & Dale in Manchester. Duck & Waffle is especially deserving of being included on this list: The paint was created with the help of the bar’s Head of Cocktail Development, Rich Woods.

Additionally, each bar has received its own unique flavor of the blue paint: Duck & Waffle’s version has notes of geranium; Mr Fogg’s is calamansi flavored; Scout is using bergamot paint; Tariff & Dale’s paint is pineapple; and Panda and Sons has a grapefruit paint. In the coming months, the Paint Collection will arrive at more than 150 additional bars across the United Kingdom, and the brand says that this rollout will include new colors as well.

“We want people to have fun and be creative with the way they enjoy this iconic serve,” Renaud de Bosredon, UK Brand Ambassador for Bombay Sapphire, said in a statement. “Each essence has been carefully designed to complement our botanicals, showcasing the perfectly balanced flavor profile of Bombay Sapphire, and providing the ideal canvas for creative cocktails.”

Sadly, it does not appear that Bombay Sapphire has any plans to introduce the Paint Collection in the United States at this point. But please do not try to create one yourself with paint you found in your basement.