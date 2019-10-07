Bollinger Will Release a 'James Bond'-Themed Champagne This Fall

Image zoom Courtesy of Bollinger

Since Dr. No first premiered in 1962, the James Bond films have been captivating audiences around the world. Agent 007 can always wiggle his way out of the most death-defying situations and has insanely cool gadgets to match—who can forget the grenade masquerading as a ballpoint pen in GoldenEye, or the invisible car from Die Another Day? On top of adrenaline-including missions, Bond has a penchant for drinks, too, from martinis “shaken, not stirred” to Champagne. Of the latter, he’s particularly fond of Bollinger, which Roger Moore first ordered on-screen as Bond in Live and Let Die in 1973—since then, the Champagne has been featured in a total of 14 films and is known as the “official” Bond Champagne, even though there’s never been any money involved.

Image zoom Courtesy of Champagne Bollinger

Now, as No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the film series, gears up to release next year, Bollinger is celebrating the special relationship by releasing a special 007 vintage. Officially dubbed “Bollinger 007 Limited Edition, Vintage 2011,” the wine is served in a special commemorative gift box that’s decorated with Bond film names, including Goldfinger, Moonraker, Casino Royal, Spectre, and more. As is appropriate for a Champagne inspired by a secret agent, the case opens with a covert press of a white tab, causing the glass top to slowly lift up and reveal the bottle within. The wine itself is a rare blanc de noirs, made from Pinot Noir grapes (and only Pinot Noir grapes) sourced from a single grand cru vineyard in Aÿ, Champagne, according to the announcement.

This isn't the first time Bollinger has launched a Champagne tied to a Bond film—according to Fortune, the company has launched several over the past decade, including a 2009 vintage for Spectre. However, this particular edition is the first time Bollinger has created a cuvée solely from the aforementioned historic cru vineyard. The wine was vinified in oak barrels and aged for seven years, hand-riddled and hand-disgorged. As for the tasting notes? It’s touted to have aromas of “honey, hard candy, and yellow-fleshed fruits such as the Mirabelle plum,” with notes of stewed fruits and a mineral-y aftertaste on the palate. For optimal drinking, Bollinger says the wine is best served at a temperature between eight and ten degrees Celsius, or 46 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The Champagne will launch on Wine.com and in "select retailers nationwide" this coming November, priced at $230 per bottle. Since it's a limited-edition product, you'll want to act fast—you don't want the wine getting into enemy hands, after all.