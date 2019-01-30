Denmark Wins Bocuse d'Or After Strong Showing from Team USA

On January 28, teams of chefs from 24 countries flocked to Lyon, France to compete in Bocuse d'Or, the prestigious biennial competition that's often referred to as the "Culinary Olympics." After two days of intense competing, the team of Denmark chefs have emerged victorious. Team USA, comprised of Matthew Kirkley, Mimi Chen, and Robert Sulatycky, offered a statement of gratitude after the competition completed.

"It has been a tremendous honor to represent Team USA at the most prestigious culinary competition in the world,” said Kirkley, who acted as head chef. “To be able to compete alongside the talent here in Lyon over the last few days has been a highlight of my career and a memory I will treasure forever. Training for the Bocuse d’Or requires an incredible amount of discipline, focus and dedication; I would not be here without the support of my Commis Mimi Chen and our Head Coach Robert Sulatycky, who are both my teammates and above all, friends. We feel both privileged and humbled by all we have learned from our Coaches and Board. I’m so proud of all that we accomplished as a team.”

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/Getty Images

During the competition, Team USA served suckling veal rack with 5 prime chops, featuring roast rack of veal with veal kidney farce and apicius spice glaze; salad pastorale; and vegetable chartreuse with shellfish, featuring vegetable, herb, and shellfish chartreuse.

Back in April, Team USA won first place in the regional Bocuse d’Or Americas competition, beating out ten other countries to qualify for the finals. In 2017, Team USA claimed its first-ever victory at the biennial competition since its 1987 founding.

Every two years, the American chef competing are recruited, trained and funded by the Ment’or BKB Foundation, which was founded by chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, and Jérôme Bocuse.

"We learned a lot this year and look forward to competing in Lyon again in 2021," said Keller in a statement.