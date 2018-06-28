Bob's Burgers Meal Kits Are Happening, and, Wow, We Needed This

If you haven't paid much attention to all those hip meal kit collaborations popping up, now is the time to start: Blue Apron is partnering with Bob's Burgers to sell recipe kits inspired by the show, which means you'll be able to eat like the Belcher family in the comfort of your own home (without worrying about all the health and safety violations that take place in their cartoon universe.)

The three Bob's Burgers recipes, developed by Alvin Cailan of Eggslut, will be available to Blue Apron customers between the weeks of July 23 and August 20. Recipes include the “Quantum of Salsa Burger” and the “Gouda Wife Burger," both of which were featured on the show during this past season, and another burger that, SPOILER ALERT, will be featured on the season nine premiere in late September: the "The Absentee Shallot Burger,” available to Blue Apron customers the week of September 17.

And here's another fun way to spend your money: Blue Apron will also be collaborating with L.A.-based kitchenwear brand Hedley & Bennett to sell limited edition Bob's Burgers aprons, available on the Blue Apron website beginning in August.

Here's the full line-up of recipes:

Week of July 23: The Quantum of Salsa Burger with Corn-Pepper Salsa & Onion Rings

Week of August 20: The Gouda Wife Burger with Cucumber-Radish Salsa & Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Week of September 17: The Absentee Shallot Burger with Caramelized Shallots & Fontina Cheese Fries

To the delight of everyone, Bob's Burgers has gradually entered the universe of real-life food, and we are here for it. In December 2017, the show did a restaurant pop-up in NYC, which was also spearheaded by Cailan, and an art pop-up in Los Angeles. The show has also been immortalized in cookbook form, too; superfan Cole Bowden's blog, The Bob’s Burger Experiment, where he attempted to make all the burgers from the show, caught the attention of creator Loren Bouchard, and a book was born. (The Bob's Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers is a New York Times best-seller.)

Also: A Bob's Burgers movie is slated to grace theaters in 2020.