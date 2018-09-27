'Bob's Burgers' Opens IRL in Atlanta, St. Louis and Phoenix

The season nine premiere (and 150th episode!) of Bob's Burgers is set to air this Sunday, September 30. And to celebrate, the animated sitcom that launched a thousand burger puns is taking over three very real drive-in restaurants (and giving away 2,800 burgers, as well as some merch, for free!).

The lucky three: Hi Pointe Drive In in St. Louis Missouri, Fred's Meat & Bread at the Canteen in Atlanta, Georgia, and Lucky Boy Burger Shop in Phoenix, Arizona. And, in case you were wondering, yes—the burger puns have already been chosen. Diners in St. Louis can pick up a “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger,” while the Phoenix and Atlanta drive-ins will be serving the “New Bacon-ings Burger.” Free burgers (with fries and a drink) will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, with the St. Louis event running from 11 A.M. to 5:30 P.M., Phoenix from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Atlanta from 12:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The St. Louis and Phoenix restaurants will be handing out 1,000 free burgers each, while the Atlanta pop-up will give away 800.

While Bob's Burgers hasn't released any photos of the decked-out drive-ins (or the on-theme food they're serving) just yet, we have some guesses as to what those combo meals will look like. Back in December, the show opened a week-long pop-up restaurant in New York City, where they also served a “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger” (spoiler: it's made with four types of cheddar), as pictured above.

Need more Bob's Burgers in your life? A full-length movie is planned for 2020—complete with plenty of musical numbers. Or, if you can't wait that long, you could always pick up the show's pun-filled cookbook, The Bob's Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers, and try to DIY an "If Looks Could Kale" or "Poutine on the Ritz" burger in your kitchen.