Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Brand Will Open a Massive Distillery and Entertainment Complex

Most of us weren’t at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival to see Bob Dylan rile up the crowd by playing an electric guitar, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch Bob Dylan as he tours around the country. Along the same lines, most of us will never have the chance to sit down and enjoy a whiskey with Dylan, but pretty soon, you’ll be able to visit his massive new distillery.

Around this time last year, Dylan and company announced a new venture, Heaven’s Door Spirits, to produce and release Tennessee whiskey. Well, that concept has apparently proven successful: This week, the Heaven’s Door team has announced plans to make their distillery a major destination in its hometown of Nashville. Slated to open in the fall of 2020, the Heaven’s Door Distillery and Center for the Arts in downtown “will feature the Heaven’s Door craft distillery, complete with guided tours, a whiskey library, restaurant and a 360-seat live performance venue, all part of a renovation project to the 160-year-old Elm Street Church that will also display pieces of Dylan’s paintings and unique metalwork sculptures,” according to the brand.

Not that it necessarily impacts the quality of the project, but Heaven’s Door explained that this latest announcement was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the release of Dylan’s Nashville Skyline album — and certainly the name seems fitting. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of Nashville Skyline with our own addition to Music City’s skyline,” explained Marc Bushala, who partnered with Dylan to start the brand as serves as its CEO. “Nashville is the natural home for the Heaven’s Door distillery and the Elm Street Church is a fitting home for Dylan’s visual artwork. We spent years looking for a property that truly captures the essence of the Heaven’s Door brand, and when we finally found the deconsecrated church in SoBro, we immediately knew that it would be the perfect physical and spiritual center for the brand, and Bob’s art.”

Meanwhile, Heaven’s Door says it’s maintained a connection to Tennessee in more than just name. The brand’s three inaugural expressions — a Tennessee Straight Bourbon, a Double Barrel Whiskey, and a Straight Rye Whiskey — all have a tie to the state, “either through distillation, aging, barrel finishing or bottling.” But don’t worry: You can buy these whiskeys nationwide.