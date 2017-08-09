New York's Train Delays Inspire a Beer

New York's public transportation issues are, to put it mildly, annoying, and according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, we’re currently living through “the summer of hell” when it comes to the MTA. However, the best way to beat the heat and reduce your commuting frustrations might just be to enjoy the newest beer from Long Island’s Blue Point Brewing Co., aptly named “Delayed.”

“Myself, our brewers and our employees have spent a lot of time ‘delayed’ in Penn Station waiting for the train back to Long Island, albeit with a beer happily in hand,” says Blue Point President Todd Ahsmann. “Since the delays are expected to increase during construction, we figured we would brew a beer perfect for that extended wait… This beer should hold you over while you wait for the train but provide just enough bite to keep you critical of current state of transit.”

Inspired by the ongoing MTA mess, which has now peaked with the emergency track repairs occurring within Penn Station and causing all sorts of havoc, the new pilsner is available exclusively inside the major transit hub. While navigating Penn Station’s closures is still immensely confounding, at least now you can do it with a beer in your hand that understands your frustrations. Even better, if you happen to take the Long Island Rail Road or New Jersey Transit home at the end of the day, you can enjoy a can of Delayed during your unfortunately long commute out of the city.

Delayed will debut next Monday at the Shake Shack located inside Penn Station, before soon becoming available station-wide. While the recent mass transit issues have made just about every train rider a little more irritable, maybe enjoying a Delayed at Penn Station is the key to New Yorkers cooling their frustrations with the MTA. At the very least, maybe it will soften the blow of the recently proposed subway food ban.