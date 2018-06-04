We Tasted Blue Diamond Almonds' Four New Gourmet Flavors

Abby Hocking

As one F&W editor said: "Would totally cheese plate these."

Nina Friend
June 04, 2018

Here at Food & Wine, we're big proponents of snack food. We're also big proponents of taste-testing snack foods, as we've done with all sorts of products — from Pop-Tarts to Cheez-Its. Though we love our Oreos and Goldfish, we also know that sometimes it's best to eat something that isn't so, well, unhealthy.

Almonds fit that bill, whether mixed into a bag of trail mix or candied with salt and spices. They can provide a quick boost of protein or even just a satisfying crunch. So, for our latest snack food taste test, we gathered our team together to try Blue Diamond Almonds' four recently-released gourmet flavors.

Here's what we had to say: 

Rosemary and Sea Salt

"Would totally cheese plate these."

"Very nice. Tastes like Christmas."

Abby Hocking

Pink Himalayan Salt

"I get some mineral hints."

"Tastes just like salted almonds."

Abby Hocking

Black Truffle

"The truffle flavor is intense and unexpected, in a good way."

"Totally snackable and feels a little fancy."

Abby Hocking

Garlic, Herb and Olive Oil

"Would love these in a salad."

"Could eat the whole bag."

Abby Hocking

Check out these recipes for fun ways to cook with almonds.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up