Murray's Cheese and Blue Apron Will Ship a Charcuterie Spread to Your Door

Few things perk up a party spread like a gorgeous charcuterie or cheese board. And putting one together can be its own adventure, hunting and tasting your way through cheese shops and salumeria to find the perfect variety of flavors and textures. But hey, we get it: Sometimes there just isn’t time to curate all that before your party. That’s okay, and thanks to a partnership between New York City cheese shop Murray’s Cheese and meal kit company Blue Apron, you can have everything you need for an epic spread delivered to your door.

Starting this week (as of May 1), two Cheese & Charcuterie collections are being offered by Blue Apron as part of an ongoing partnership with Murray’s. The collections feature, of course, cheeses from Murray’s and meats curated by the Blue Apron test kitchen. Here’s a look at what’s in both new collections:

The Summer Cheese & Charcuterie Collection is comprised of “creamy cheeses selected to complement fresh summer fruits (like berries and peaches),” according to Blue Apron, which include:

4 ounces of Capra Stanislaus (California): a semi-hard cheese with caramel notes (goat’s milk)

a semi-hard cheese with caramel notes (goat’s milk) 4 ounces of Kinderhook Creek Mini (New York): creamy, bright and spreadable (sheep’s milk)

creamy, bright and spreadable (sheep’s milk) 4 ounces of Prairie Breeze (Iowa): like your favorite cheddar, but sweeter (cow’s milk)

Blue Apron

Additionally, this charcuterie kit includes sea salt crackers from Pennsylvania’s Rip Rap Bakery, Original BobbySue’s Nuts (from New York), and for the meat component, 3 ounces of Murray’s Prosciutto De Parma which comes from Italy. This collection serves six to eight people and costs $64.99.

If you want to go bigger, the Deluxe Summer Cheese & Charcuterie Collection includes similarly profiled cheeses (with a few variations):

7 ounces of Délice De Bourgogne (France): rich, buttery, creamy, soft and spreadable (cow’s milk)

rich, buttery, creamy, soft and spreadable (cow’s milk) 4 ounces of Alp Blossom (Austria): coated in rose petals and lavender for umami finish (cow’s milk)

coated in rose petals and lavender for umami finish (cow’s milk) 4 ounces of Prairie Breeze (Iowa): like your favorite cheddar, but sweeter (cow’s milk)

Blue Apron

As well as the supporting players in the regular collection above, the deluxe also includes 8 ounces of Red Bear Salami (from Illinois), a French paring knife from Opinel, and a “totes cheesy” tote bag. It serves eight to 10 people and costs $104.99.

Okay, I'll be honest, I could do with a few more meats in the mix, but I guess that just means I'll need to drop by to see my local charcuterie lady and snack on some samples!

For more information and to purchase Murray's and Blue Apron's Cheese & Charcuterie collections, visit www.blueapron.com/market. The kits are available to be shipped nationwide.