Tennessee's Beloved Blackberry Farm Is Coming to D.C. for One Night Only

We’ve waxed poetic about the food at Blackberry Farm countless times—the wellness resort, tucked into the mountains of Walland, Tennessee, focuses on regional cuisine and sources many of its ingredients right from the gardens on property. The result? Southern-style meals that are fresh and indulgent, with an elevated twist. At The Barn, Blackberry’s fine-dining restaurant, executive chef Cassidee Dabney whips up dishes including creamed corn and chanterelles, wood-grilled duck breast with sweet tea gastrique, and caramelized chess pie with blueberry crème fraîche ice cream. And while you’d normally have to hop on a plane to Knoxville in order to try Dabney’s food, this coming August, she’s bringing her “Foothills Cuisine” to Washington, D.C.—for one night only.

On August 10, the James Beard Award finalist will join head chef Jorge Hernandez at Minibar by José Andrés—home to two Michelin stars—as part of the restaurant’s “Mini Series, Major Chefs” series, in which a visiting chef collaborates on a tasting menu for the night. (Dominique Crenn was the guest of honor back in June, and Albert Adrià famously came to D.C. for the program last year.) The Blackberry Farm installation will feature dishes from The Barn as well as Minibar, and comes with wine pairings, too. According to the announcement, Hernandez first met Dabney seven years ago when they were executive sous chefs—now, they’re both head chefs, and this collaboration is a meaningful moment for them. In addition to bringing together Tennessee and modern Spanish cuisine, they’ll also be focusing on seasonal ingredients, with local D.C. produce and produce from Blackberry Farm included in the menu.

If you’re interested in attending, there are two seatings. The 5:30 p.m. dinner is sold out, but you can opt to join the waitlist, if you want to try your luck. As for the 8:30 p.m. seating, there were still reservations available at the time this article was written—but judging by the previous sitting, you’ll need to act fast. Tickets are $595 per person, and reservations can be made for two on Minibar’s site.

Minibar 855 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004