Black Seed Bagels Teams With Gramercy Tavern on Wagyu Pastrami Sandwich

Black Seed Bagels' monthly chef collaboration series is all about taking bagels to new places. Those places just so happen to include some of New York City's most notable eateries in the form of outside-the-box sandwich (and non-sandwich) menu items. To create these limited-edition dishes, the local bagel chain has partnered up with some of the biggest names in the city’s food scene, from Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm to Hanoi House’s John Nguyen to Nom Wah Kuai’s Julie Cole, all in the name of fostering creative bagel expression. After September’s smoked salmon noodle bowl offering (which featured everything bagel croutons) co-created with stir-fry and salad restaurant Honeygrow, Black Seed is next hitting up an NYC new American cuisine institution: Danny Meyer’s Gramercy Tavern.

James Beard-nominated baker Dianna Dauheung represents the bagel side of the equation for Black Seed, while the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern is represented by its executive chef and co-owner Michael Anthony. Together they have devised a breakfast sandwich (which, of course, doesn’t have to be relegated to breakfast hours) that’s a serious upgrade to your standard eggs and pastrami on a roll.

According to an announcement from Black Seed Bagels, the sandwich is “made with house-made Vermont wagyu pastrami, soft scrambled eggs, Fresno chiles, and a smoked onion sauce atop a rye bagel.”

Alex Ostroff

If your mouth is already watering, you'll have to wait a couple of days. The Gramercy Tavern Bagel will be served at all four Black Seed locations (NoMad, East Village, Nolita, and Brookfield Place) throughout October, and at Gramercy Tavern for the first week of the month only. The a la carte menu price at Black Seed is $13.75. At Gramercy, the sandwich can also be ordered as part of a soup and sandwich combination lunch special (with a broccoli, basil, and Swiss chard soup) for $26 at the restaurant's casual dining room, The Tavern.