Black Seed Bagels Teams With Via Carota on an Extremely 'Fall' Sandwich

It's been a triumphant few weeks for bagels. First, Apple gave its (bready, shiny, suspiciously cream cheese-free) bagel emoji a much-needed makeover (and some schmear), and now Black Seed Bagels has announced that they're teaming up with Via Carota chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams on a limited-edition sandwich—the latest in a long line of monthly partnerships with some of the biggest names in the city's food scene (past participants include Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm, Hanoi House’s John Nguyen, and Nom Wah Kuai’s Julie Cole).

Previous months have brought us such bagel-boundary-pushing delights as a Jewish- and Spanish-inspired olive cream cheese and anchovy-filled bagel (courtesy of Huertas' Jonah Miller) and a rye bagel breakfast sandwich made with wagyu pastrami, soft scrambled eggs, Fresno chiles, and a smoked onion sauce (a creation dreamed up by Gramercy Tavern's Michael Anthony).

But, what happens, exactly, when a beloved neighborhood Italian restaurant like Via Carota—known for serving some of the best cacio e pepe in the city—collaborates with a Montreal-style bagel shop? You get a delicious pile of speck, stracchino cheese, roasted butternut squash, and crisp, tangy cabbage salad on an everything bagel—a.k.a. a sandwich that feels distinctly "fall" without veering into holiday-adjacent territory.

Set to launch this Thursday, November 1 (which is convenient timing if you need something savory to offset all that Halloween candy), Via Carota's $13.75 sandwich will be available at all four Black Seed locations (NoMad, East Village, Nolita, and Hudson Eats at Brookfield Place) for the full month. Until then, maybe go for that wagyu pastrami breakfast sandwich—which can be eaten any time, really—mentioned above? It's available for exactly two more whole days (Tuesday, October 30 and Wednesday, October 31) before it's retired.