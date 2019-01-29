Lobster Cream Cheese Is Now a Reality, Thanks to Black Seed Bagels

Close your eyes and let your brain conjure the fanciest cream cheese it possibly can. Wait, are you thinking about a schmear covered in gold leaf? OK, close your eyes and let your brain conjure the fanciest delicious cream cheese it possibly can. If there's lobster involved, you're going to like this bit of news.

Black Seed Bagels and Luke's Lobster have joined forces on a limited edition bagel sandwich, and on a special cream cheese that will be part of the bagel shop's permanent offerings. Launching Friday, February 1, the $16 sandwich features a seasoned bagel smeared with tarragon lobster cream cheese and topped with Maine lobster knuckle and claw meat and celery salad. Luke's and Black Seed were aiming for "tart, briny, and crunchy," according to a statement.

And, while the sandwich will no longer be available after February 28, Black Seed’s executive chef Dianna Daoheung fell so in love with the lobster tarragon cream cheese that she decided to give it a forever home (you'll be able to add it to your bagel for $4.75 from February 1 onwards). This isn't the first time a restaurant collab has made its way to Black Seed's permanent specialty cream cheese menu: you can still order a black truffle cream cheese that was created with Eleven Madison Park.

If you can't wait until February to get your fancy bagel fix, you might want to check out Black Seed's current "Bagel of the Month." Created with French-inspired NYC restaurant Manhatta, January's bagel sandwich is a breakfast take on the classic Croque Monsieur: an everything bagel with ham, mustard, and Mornay sauce, topped with melted Gruyère and cornichons. It's available at all four locations (NoMad, East Village, Nolita, and Hudson Eats at Brookfield Place)—as February's Luke's Lobster sandwich will be—through Thursday, January 31.