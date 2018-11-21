25 Kitchen Tools On Sale Now for Black Friday

When brainstorming holiday gift ideas, we dream about receiving updated toaster ovens, futuristic air fryers and precise sous vides. We think your loved ones have similar desires, which is why we found the absolute best Black Friday deals on kitchen tools and gadgets.

Did your niece just move into a new apartment? Consider buying her a Mini Instant Pot. Does your dad need to same time on brewing coffee? He would probably appreciate a Keurig. No matter the need or want, these brands have great deals on whatever cooking tools your loved ones need. The real challenge is shopping for others when you've been dreaming about a new chef's knife yourself. See below for the best discounts on great kitchen gear.

Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler, $60 (originally $185) at amazon.com

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Heritage Blender, $550 (originally $700) at williams-sonoma.com

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $190 (originally $340) at kitchenaid.com

Panasonic Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor, $160 (originally $227) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use, $64 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Breville Smart Oven Pro with Light, $216 (originally $400) at williams-sonoma.com

KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor, $80 (originally $130) at kitchenaid.com

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Wifi and Bluetooth, $99 (originally $199) at amazon.com

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $80 (originally $130) at bedbathandbeyond.com

Oster 22 Quart Roaster Oven, $39 (originally $65) at amazon.com

Shun Hikari 8" Chef's Knife, $200 (originally $300) at williams-sonoma.com

FoodSaver 2-in-One Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection, $135 (originally $180) at amazon.com

KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender, $90 (originally $170) at kitchenaid.com

Nesco Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator, $58 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Five Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set, $150 (originally $280) at bedbathandbeyond.com

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker, $42 (originally $110) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Electric Kettle, $60 (originally $110) at kitchenaid.com

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker, $56 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Cuisinart Electronic Ice Cream Maker, $120 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Ninja Professional 72 Ounce Countertop Blender, $60 (originally $90) at amazon.com

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Garden System, $130 (originally $180) at bedbathandbeyond.com

Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry 6 Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker, $22 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Wusthof Classic 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $500 (originally $680) at bedbathandbeyond.com

Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, $27 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Black+Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer, $81 (originally $150) at amazon.com