25 Kitchen Tools On Sale Now for Black Friday

These incredible kitchen gift ideas are all great discount deals.
When brainstorming holiday gift ideas, we dream about receiving updated toaster ovens, futuristic air fryers and precise sous vides. We think your loved ones have similar desires, which is why we found the absolute best Black Friday deals on kitchen tools and gadgets.
Did your niece just move into a new apartment? Consider buying her a Mini Instant Pot. Does your dad need to same time on brewing coffee? He would probably appreciate a Keurig. No matter the need or want, these brands have great deals on whatever cooking tools your loved ones need. The real challenge is shopping for others when you've been dreaming about a new chef's knife yourself. See below for the best discounts on great kitchen gear.
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler, $60 (originally $185) at amazon.com
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Heritage Blender, $550 (originally $700) at williams-sonoma.com
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $190 (originally $340) at kitchenaid.com
Panasonic Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor, $160 (originally $227) at amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use, $64 (originally $80) at amazon.com
Breville Smart Oven Pro with Light, $216 (originally $400) at williams-sonoma.com
KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor, $80 (originally $130) at kitchenaid.com
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Wifi and Bluetooth, $99 (originally $199) at amazon.com
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $80 (originally $130) at bedbathandbeyond.com
Oster 22 Quart Roaster Oven, $39 (originally $65) at amazon.com
Shun Hikari 8" Chef's Knife, $200 (originally $300) at williams-sonoma.com
FoodSaver 2-in-One Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection, $135 (originally $180) at amazon.com
KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender, $90 (originally $170) at kitchenaid.com
Nesco Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator, $58 (originally $90) at amazon.com
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Five Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set, $150 (originally $280) at bedbathandbeyond.com
Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker, $42 (originally $110) at amazon.com
KitchenAid Electric Kettle, $60 (originally $110) at kitchenaid.com
Hamilton Beach Bread Maker, $56 (originally $80) at amazon.com
Cuisinart Electronic Ice Cream Maker, $120 (originally $250) at amazon.com
Ninja Professional 72 Ounce Countertop Blender, $60 (originally $90) at amazon.com
AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Garden System, $130 (originally $180) at bedbathandbeyond.com
Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry 6 Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker, $22 (originally $50) at amazon.com
Wusthof Classic 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $500 (originally $680) at bedbathandbeyond.com
Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, $27 (originally $55) at amazon.com
Black+Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer, $81 (originally $150) at amazon.com