Black Cup Noodles Are the Anti-Unicorn Ramen

Say what you will about Cup Noodles (for example, that if you eat a lot of them you're more likely to get some pretty serious diseases—yikes!), but nobody can accuse them of not being creative. Earlier this summer, we saw the Iced Cup Noodle, made to be consumed cold. In the spring, we saw the Cup Noodle candle. Plus, last year they had that whole luxury line of Cup Noodles, with shark fin and turtle soup flavors. Now, we can add squid ink-flavored, pitch-black Cup Noodles to the list.

According to RocketNews24, the squid ink comes in a separate packet that you put into the broth when you want to darken your instant ramen experience. Nissin, the company behind Cup Noodles and a whole lot of other instant ramen, is saying how cool the noodles will look in pictures. As much as we'd love to be able to show you a bunch of black Cup Noodle Instagram shots, the noodles don't go on sale until July 31st, so we'll have to wait. (On a related note, check out the official Cup Noodles Instagram account—it's surprisingly entertaining.)

The Squid Ink Black Seafood Cup Noodle is part of Cup Noodle's Big series, which is exactly what it sounds like: just bigger Cup Noodle cups. Its fillings include cabbage, eggs, leek, crab-flavored fish sausage, and, appropriately, pieces of squid. It's a far cry from the bright blue unicorn ramen we saw in January or from unicorn ramen.

If you're into dark and sinister foods and drinks, you might also enjoy the matte black latte that came to New York earlier this summer, or any one of these 8 pitch-black beverages. Plus, there was also that ice cream that was so black that it kind of looked like a chunk of obsidian. It looks like our inner goth's appetite is finally getting fulfilled.