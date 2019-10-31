Bill Murray Has a Job Offer From P.F. Chang’s

Image zoom Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Although Bill Murray is best known for his work as an actor and comedian—his résumé includes Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day, and more—he's ready to make a major career change. Murray recently appeared on an episode of Amy Schumer's podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, where he talked about Family Feud, "people who cheat at golf," and how he had an account at her family's liquor store back when he was on SNL. However, he also revealed to Schumer that he'd really like to work at P.F. Chang's. And not just any P.F. Chang's—specifically, the location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, per CNN.

"I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport, because I think that's one of the great places," Murray told Schumer.

When Schumer asked Murray what he'd like to do at the restaurant, he simply said: "It looks like they are having the best time working at P.F. Chang's." The feeling is mutual from P.F. Chang's. On Tuesday, the restaurant's official Twitter account quote-tweeted CNN's article and said that Murray was hired, asking when he'd be able to start. (No word yet on if Murray has accepted the offer.) Apparently, P.F. Chang's didn't even review Murray's resume, but just felt that he would be a good fit.

"We have seen his work and think he would make a promising wok chef," Tana Davila, P.F. Chang's chief marketing officer, told USA Today.

If Murray does end up taking the job, it wouldn't be his first foray into the restaurant industry. He and his brothers already have a restaurant under their belt, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, which draws its theme from the Caddyshack movie. (An "Au Revoir Gopher!" t-shirt is available in the merchandise store.) The first location opened in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001 at World Golf Village; a second joined the roster in Rosemont, Illinois in April 2018.