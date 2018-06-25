Big Summer Restaurant Openings to Keep on Your Radar

It's hot, so don't turn on your stove. Instead, eat out! Summer 2018 has already heated up with some massive openings—with many more to come. We've rounded up some of the hottest new restaurant openings around the country that you should keep on your radar throughout the season.

(Note: Our definition of summer is "uncomfortably hot time," so this lists includes openings from late-spring onwards.)

ALREADY OPEN

Besharam, San Francisco, CA

Chef Heena Patel's restaurant, opened in partnership with Daniel Patterson’s Alta Group, serves "California-Gujarati cuisine."

1275 Minnesota Street, San Francisco, CA (415) 580-7662

Beholder, Indianapolis, IN

One of the most anticipated openings of the year, Milktooth chef Jonathan Brooks' newest restaurant venture serves "world-inspired small and large plates meant to be shared."

1844 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN, (317) 419-3471

Chicha Cafetin, Brooklyn, NY

Contemporary Nicaraguan cooking with excellent on-tap cocktails in highly Instagrammable setting.

198 Randolph St, Brooklyn, NY, (718) 366-2114

DEZ, New York, NY

Fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant from Canadian-Israeli celebrity chef Eden Grinshpan.

227 Mulberry St, New York, NY

Broken Shaker, New York, NY

Rooftop bar at the Freehand Hotel with cocktails and small bites.

23 Lexington Ave, New York, NY, (212) 475-1920

Arlo Grey, Austin, TX

Top Chef alum Kristen Kish's highly anticipated solo project.

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX, (512) 478-9611

O-Ku DC, Washington, DC

Contemporary Japanese cuisine and wood-fired robata-style dishes from chef Bryan Emperor.

1274 5th Street Northeast, Washington, D.C.

Kish-Kash, New York, NY

The newest Moroccan concept from chef and restaurateur Einat Admony. (Walk-ins only.)

455 Hudson St, New York, NY

Scotch 80, Las Vegas, NV

The buzzy new steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort has a three-million-dollar Scotch whisky inventory.

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV (702) 942-7777

Cookbook Bar & Café, Austin, TX

Located at the Austin Central Library, the new restaurant from chef Drew Curren, serves dishes inspired by recipes from the library's cookbooks.

Austin Central Library, 710 W. César Chavez St., Austin, TX

Ma'am Sir, Los Angeles, CA

Charles Olalia's highly-anticipated Filipino spot in Silver Lake.

4330 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, (323) 741-8371

ROW DTLA, Los Angeles, CA

A massive new dining/retail/office complex that includes Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Hayato, and Paramount Coffee Project.

777 Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, (213) 988-8890

Bocce Union Square, New York, NY

Pizza, spritzes, cocktails, and Italian shareable plates served in Union Square Pavilion.

20 Union Square W, New York, NY (212) 677-7818

Atomix, New York, NY

A Korean fine-dining restaurant from the husband-wife team (Junghyu and Ellia Park) that opened Atoboy.

104 East 30th Street, New York, NY, info@atomixnyc.com

The Brewer's Table, Austin, TX

Wood-fired food and wood-fermented beer with a gorgeous patio area. Opened in April.

4715 E 5th St, Austin, TX, (512) 520-8199

Tesse, Los Angeles, CA

A next-level charcuterie experience from chef Raphael Francois/

Tesse, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-360-3866

COMING SOON

Otoño, Los Angeles, CA

New paella-focused Spanish restaurant from L.A. chef Teresa Montaño.

5715 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Mon Li, Los Angeles, CA

Malibu restaurant with twelve course "liquid-tasting menu" from star cocktail chef Matthew Biancaniello.

El Jardin, San Diego, CA

Chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins says her regional Mexican restaurant will be "the embodiment of the matriarchy."

Nightshade, Los Angeles, CA

Top Chef winner Mei Lin's Art District restaurant is one of the most eagerly anticipated openings of the year.