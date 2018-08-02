The New World Record for Biggest Cheese Board Is Ridiculous

Yes, competitive cheese board-making is a thing, and yes, it's absurd. On Wednesday, a brand-new Guinness World Record for world's largest cheese board was set in Wisconsin. The massive cheese board, which contained over two tons of cheese, took over an entire street in Madison, WI, according to a press release announcing the news.

The record-breaking board, which was 35 feet long and 7 feet wide, was topped with 4,437 pounds of Wisconsin cheese, including 145 different varieties and styles. It broke the record previously set by European cheesemakers by over 1,000 pounds. The centerpiece of the Wisconsin board was a 2,000-pound wheel of Henning’s cheddar.

Courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

The official judging ceremony attracted over 45,000 cheese-loving fans who couldn't imagine a better way to spend their Wednesday evening, and the first 2,000 people waiting in line got to eat cheese off the board. And the rest of the cheese did not go to waste: Spectators could enter a raffle to win full wheels of cheese, with all the proceeds benefiting the Great American Milk Drive, and all leftover cheese—there was quite a bit—was donated to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, benefiting families in need.

"We wanted to showcase the amazing breadth of the award winning cheeses in Wisconsin and we thought, what better way to do that than to create the world’s largest cheeseboard," said Suzanne Fanning, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin VP of Marketing Communications, in a statement. "Wisconsin’s licensed cheesemakers put the art in artisan, drawing from their rich European heritage, cheese making traditions and impressive innovations, and we're thrilled to share their masterful creations with the world in a unique and fun way."

This is the second cheese-board related honor Wisconsin has received this year. In March, they set the world record for the longest cheese board, making one that was 70 feet long.