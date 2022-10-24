Steak is the holy grail of plant-based meat. In theory, the relatively indiscriminate texture of ground beef and spice-enhanced flavors of sausage should be simple compared to the complex tissues and tastes found in a sirloin or filet mignon. And so at a time when debate still rages on whether plant-based brands have created a suitable hamburger alternative, skeptics will surely question whether faux steak can come close to replicating the real thing.

But Beyond Meat is prepared to give it a shot anyway. The biggest name in plant-based has announced today they're launching Beyond Steak in over 5,000 Kroger and Walmart locations, as well as other select retailers, nationwide.

But don't grab your steak knives just yet. Beyond Steak does not replicate any full cuts. The packaging bills the product as "plant-based seared tips," and Beyond offers examples of using these meat-mimicking "bite-sized pieces" in dishes like a Philly cheesesteak, tacos, or stir fry. The product is said to be seared and chopped before being sold frozen, and Beyond suggests that it can be prepared in a skillet or air fryer in just five minutes.

"Beyond Steak is a highly-anticipated expansion of our popular beef platform and we're proud to introduce this innovative product to consumers nationwide," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, stated. "Beyond Steak delivers the taste and texture of sliced steak in a way that is better for both people and the planet."

FELICIA PERRETTI / Beyond Steak

Hammering home those last points, Beyond Meat bills their fake steak as offering 21 grams of protein per serving, "being low in saturated fat and having 0 mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones," while also providing the "environmental benefits of plant-based meat."

Beyond Meat points out that Beyond Steak is the latest addition to their retail plant-based beef portfolio which also includes the Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, and Beyond Meatballs. But it's the fast food front that provided the biggest hint that Beyond Steak was in the works: Last month, Beyond Meat teamed up with Taco Bell to test Beyond Carne Asada Steak.