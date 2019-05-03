Beyond Meat Goes Public, Offers Free Burgers to Everyone

We’re in the thick of an all-out golden age of meatless burgers. While veggie patties and bean burgers were (and are) a fine replacement for ground chuck, a few companies — namely Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat — have ushered in a wave of plant-based burgers that rival their beefy counterparts in taste and texture. In fact, just in time for summer we even tried four brands of meat-free burger patties as grilling season kicks off.

Carl's Jr.

As Beyond Meat celebrates both its 10th birthday and going public yesterday (with a cool $3.8 billion valuation), the brand is hoping to get everyone, not just investors, excited about its products. That’s why today, Friday, May 3, 2019, fast food restaurants and supermarkets are going to be giving away Beyond burgers for free. Ready to try one, or already fan just looking for a sweet deal? Here’s the information provided by Beyond Meat:

What: Free Beyond Famous Star with Cheese

Where: All Carls Jr. locations (Nationwide)

When: Friday May 3, 6am-Close

How: Redeem with the purchase of a medium or large drink. At the register say “Happy Birthday Beyond.”

Del Taco

What: Free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco

Where: Participating Del Taco locations (Nationwide)

When: All day Friday, May 3 (12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

How: Free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco in the Del Taco app with any purchase.

Bareburger

What: Free Beyond Burger

Where: All Bareburger locations (Nationwide)

When: Friday, May 3, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How: Redeem with the purchase of a side and a drink. Download the Bareburger app and show the server the app on your phone

Veggie Grill

What: Free VG Beyond Burger

Where: All Veggie Grill locations (West Coast & Chicago)

When: Friday, May 3, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

How: Redeem with the purchase of a fountain drink. Must be a VG Rewards App member.

Epic Burger

What: Free Beyond Burger

Where: All Epic Burger locations (Chicago)

When: Friday, May 3, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How: Redeem with the purchase of a side and a drink by mentioning the offer at the register. Any additional add ons will be extra.

Supermarkets

What: $3 Off Any Beyond Meat Product

Where: All participating U.S. retailers where Beyond Meat is sold (while supplies last)

When: Friday, May 3

How: Download a digital coupon ($3 off any Beyond Meat product) at www.BeyondMeat.com/BeyondDay.

All of the above offers are limited to one per person while supplies last.