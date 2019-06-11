Beyond Meat’s ‘Meatier’ Plant-Based Burger Now Has Marbling

Image zoom Courtesy of Beyond Meat.

In this increasingly plant-based world—one where a new meatless burger seems to debut every month—you’ve probably come across Beyond Meat products. Del Taco recently added the plant-based “meat” to its menu in the form of crumbles; BurgerFi, Bareburger, and Carl’s Jr. all have the Beyond Burger on their menus. The past few months have been especially busy for the brand, with the launch of “Beyond Beef” (aka plant-based “ground beef” made from a blend of pea, mung bean, and rice proteins) in March, as well as a decision to go public in May, which was celebrated with free burgers. Today, Beyond Meat made another huge announcement—the launch of a new, meatier Beyond Burger with marbling.

Marbling refers to the white streaks of fat in meat that add flavor and juiciness—wagyu beef, for example, tends to have pretty high marbling. While the idea of a meatless burger having “fat” sounds near impossible, Beyond Meat has figured out a way to use coconut oil and cocoa butter—two plant-based fats—to replicate marbling in its new “meatier” patties. The ingredients “provide a melty, mouthwatering marbling that creates a texture closer to beef than ever before,” the brand suggests. And that’s not the only improvement to the burgers, either. The new formula uses apple extract to help the red patties turn brown when they’re cooked, since apples turn brown when they oxidize; the burger is now also a “complete protein source,” with 20 grams of plant-based protein per four-ounce patty.

If you’re interested in trying out the new burger, it hits store shelves this week—by the end of the month, it will be in grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Wegmans, Target, and Sprouts. Simply look for the red tab, which says “Now Even Meatier” on the packaging.

