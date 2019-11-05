These Vitamix Blenders Are Unbelievably Powerful—And They’re on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

At its most basic, a good blender is capable of easily processing tough, fibrous, or icy ingredients (think celery, leafy greens, frozen fruit) into smooth, sippable liquids. Vitamix blenders go above and beyond good—they’re great.

For nearly a century, Vitamix machines have defined high-performance blending. Made with aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, which easily tackle nuts, seeds, and even coffee beans, as well as a cool-running, quiet motor, the powerful blenders keep running for decades. What’s more, Vitamix blenders have simple-to-use speed controls you can adjust while blending. Plus, with a drop of dish soap and warm water, the Vitamix machine cleans itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

However, Vitamix blenders are an investment. A straightforward, no-frills model costs three times the price of other high-end blenders, which is why we’re always keeping our eyes open for a smart deal. Thankfully, the deep discounts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming, and we’re already starting to see some early sales.

Below, we’ve gathered three early deals we found on Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-performance appliance before holiday entertaining season or give the gift of a lifetime to someone you love, these are discounts worth noting. Scroll down to learn more about why these machines are so great, and snag them on sale before they’re gone!

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Why it’s so great: With the A3500, you get the Ascent platform with wireless connectivity and a system of Self-Detect containers, easy-to-clean touchscreen controls, a programmable built-in timer that shuts off automatically, and a clear locking lid to keep an eye on how your ingredients are blending. You can even pair your A3500 with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to get access to 17 programs and hundreds of recipes.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Why it’s so great: The A2300 also features that impressive self-detecting container technology and Vitamix Perfect Blend App, but is designed with a tactile dial for variable speed control and built-in digital timer to help you blend the perfect texture. Its low-profile 64-ounce container is large enough for family meals or holiday entertaining, but also fits under most kitchen cabinets.

Vitamix S30 S-Series Blender

Why it’s so great: The S-series Vitamix blenders are the brand’s line of personal blenders, designed to fit under 18-inch cabinets and take up less counter space. But that doesn’t make them any less powerful—this blender is equipped with 10 variable speeds that range from gentle and quiet low settings to electrifying high speeds. In addition to its 40-ounce container, it also comes with a 20-ounce cup for on-the-go smoothie sipping.

