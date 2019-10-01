These Are the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America, According to OpenTable

Image zoom Courtesy of OpenTable

With McDonald’s testing a new plant-based burger and Impossible Burgers officially hitting grocery store shelves, 2019 has been a huge year for plant-based “meat,” so it should come as no surprise that OpenTable’s latest survey found that reviews featuring “plant-based” tags have increased 200 percent since 2017. As such, and in conjunction with World Vegetarian Day (October 1), the reservation and review site did some digging to find 50 restaurants across the country that offered the best options for vegetarians. The end result includes restaurants spanning 20 states and Washington, D.C.—California, unsurprisingly, had the most recognized restaurants at 16, followed by New York and Pennsylvania tying for second with 10 restaurants, and D.C. coming in third at seven restaurants.

Plenty of big names made the cut, including Amanda Cohen’s beloved Dirt Candy in New York, Catch in L.A., and José Andrés’ Jaleo in D.C. To select the restaurants, OpenTable looked at more than 12 million diner reviews of 30,000-plus restaurants collected between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019. In order to qualify, restaurants had to meet a minimum “overall” rating and certain number of qualifying reviews—then, they were scored and sorted based on the sum of tags they had for “good vegetarian options,” “vegetarian options,” or “vegan.” Check out the finalized list below, organized alphabetically.

50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019

Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink - Los Angeles, California

Bar Bombon - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bistro Aracosia - Washington, D.C.

BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark - Las Vegas, Nevada

Blossom - Multiple Locations

Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina

Candle 79 - New York, New York

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Chaatable - Nashville, Tennessee

Charlie was a sinner. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Delice & Sarrasin - New York, New York

Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon

Dirt Candy - New York, New York

Divya's Kitchen - New York, New York

Double Zero - New York, New York

Ema - Chicago, Illinois

Equinox - DC - Washington, D.C.

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California

Fig + Farro - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations

Gracias Madre - San Francisco, California

Gracias Madre - West Hollywood, California

Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California

Harvest Beat - Seattle, Washington

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar - Multiple Locations

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

Irregardless Cafe - Raleigh, North Carolina

Jaleo DC - Washington, D.C.

Linger - Denver , Colorado

The Little Beet Table - Chicago, Illinois

Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Modern Love - Multiple Locations

Nix - New York, New York

Oliver's - Santa Barbara, California

Oyamel - Washington, D.C.

P.S. & Co. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Plant Food + Wine - Venice, California

Plant Miami - Miami, Florida

Planta - Miami Beach, Florida

Root Down - Denver, Colorado

Sage - A Plant Based Bistro - Culver City, California

Slanted Door - San Francisco, California

Tamarind - Tribeca - New York, New York

Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

True Food Kitchen - Multiple Locations

Wild Ginger Downtown Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Zaytinya - Washington, D.C.

If you’re curious about which cities are vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, there’s data for that, too. WalletHub recently culled a list of 100 destinations that not only have plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, but also affordable options for those on a plant-based diet. The west coast had a lot of representatives in the top five—Portland, Oregon took home the number one spot, followed by Los Angeles, Orlando, Seattle, and Austin. The report also examined grocery shopping prices, farmers' markets per capita, and more.