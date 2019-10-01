These Are the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America, According to OpenTable
California, unsurprisingly, had the most recognized restaurants at 16.
With McDonald’s testing a new plant-based burger and Impossible Burgers officially hitting grocery store shelves, 2019 has been a huge year for plant-based “meat,” so it should come as no surprise that OpenTable’s latest survey found that reviews featuring “plant-based” tags have increased 200 percent since 2017. As such, and in conjunction with World Vegetarian Day (October 1), the reservation and review site did some digging to find 50 restaurants across the country that offered the best options for vegetarians. The end result includes restaurants spanning 20 states and Washington, D.C.—California, unsurprisingly, had the most recognized restaurants at 16, followed by New York and Pennsylvania tying for second with 10 restaurants, and D.C. coming in third at seven restaurants.
Plenty of big names made the cut, including Amanda Cohen’s beloved Dirt Candy in New York, Catch in L.A., and José Andrés’ Jaleo in D.C. To select the restaurants, OpenTable looked at more than 12 million diner reviews of 30,000-plus restaurants collected between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019. In order to qualify, restaurants had to meet a minimum “overall” rating and certain number of qualifying reviews—then, they were scored and sorted based on the sum of tags they had for “good vegetarian options,” “vegetarian options,” or “vegan.” Check out the finalized list below, organized alphabetically.
50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America for 2019
Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink - Los Angeles, California
Bar Bombon - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bistro Aracosia - Washington, D.C.
BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark - Las Vegas, Nevada
Blossom - Multiple Locations
Brewery Bhavana - Raleigh, North Carolina
Candle 79 - New York, New York
Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
Chaatable - Nashville, Tennessee
Charlie was a sinner. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Delice & Sarrasin - New York, New York
Departure Restaurant and Lounge - Portland, Oregon
Dirt Candy - New York, New York
Divya's Kitchen - New York, New York
Double Zero - New York, New York
Ema - Chicago, Illinois
Equinox - DC - Washington, D.C.
Farmer's Table - Boca Raton, Florida
Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
Fig + Farro - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
Gracias Madre - San Francisco, California
Gracias Madre - West Hollywood, California
Greens Restaurant - San Francisco, California
Harvest Beat - Seattle, Washington
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar - Multiple Locations
Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
Irregardless Cafe - Raleigh, North Carolina
Jaleo DC - Washington, D.C.
Linger - Denver , Colorado
The Little Beet Table - Chicago, Illinois
Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
Modern Love - Multiple Locations
Nix - New York, New York
Oliver's - Santa Barbara, California
Oyamel - Washington, D.C.
P.S. & Co. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Plant Food + Wine - Venice, California
Plant Miami - Miami, Florida
Planta - Miami Beach, Florida
Root Down - Denver, Colorado
Sage - A Plant Based Bistro - Culver City, California
Slanted Door - San Francisco, California
Tamarind - Tribeca - New York, New York
Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
True Food Kitchen - Multiple Locations
Wild Ginger Downtown Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Zaytinya - Washington, D.C.
If you’re curious about which cities are vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, there’s data for that, too. WalletHub recently culled a list of 100 destinations that not only have plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, but also affordable options for those on a plant-based diet. The west coast had a lot of representatives in the top five—Portland, Oregon took home the number one spot, followed by Los Angeles, Orlando, Seattle, and Austin. The report also examined grocery shopping prices, farmers' markets per capita, and more.