PSA: These Sous Vide Immersion Circulators Are on Super Sale Right Now

Its French name might throw you off, but it’s no exaggeration to say that cooking with a sous vide immersion circulator is idiot-proof. Whether you’re preparing delicate lobster, fall-off-the-bone brisket, or velvety cheesecake, the process is exactly the same: Put your ingredients in an airtight bag or jar, place in a temperature-controlled water bath (that’s where the immersion circulator comes in), and set a timer. Voila, you return to perfectly cooked food. Every. Single. Time.

And if you’re considering trying one out for yourself (or gifting to a food-lover in your life for the holidays), now’s the time — Black Friday is right around the corner and we’re expecting tons of discounts on high-end kitchen gear, including some top-rated sous vide cookers.

Although there are still a few weeks left until Black Friday, which falls on November 29 this year, we’ve found three customer-loved sous vide immersion cookers that are already majorly marked down on retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Sur la Table. Scroll down to learn more about each device, and shop the deals before they sell out!

Anova Precision Sous Vide Wi-Fi Precision Cooker

Why it’s so great: When our editors tested three top-rated sous vide machines, they loved that you can control the Anova with both an app and a simple manual interface. Its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allow you to monitor and adjust your cooking from your phone, and also notify you when your meal is ready. It even features a detachable clip for easy storage, and can be used in any pot in your kitchen. What’s more, in our test it cooked a beautiful, perfectly medium rare steak with a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

To buy: $120 (originally $199); surlatable.com

All-Clad Sous Vide

Why it’s so great: It’s no surprise that one of our favorite cookware makers also produces a top-notch sous vide. This stainless steel option from All-Clad uses a strong clamp to attach to any pot, while its easy-to-read LCD screen clearly displays cook time and temperature so you can always keep tabs on the progress of your dish. Plus, its 1000-watt motor and 5-gallon circulation capacity can handle even the most heavy-duty dinners.

To buy: $144 (originally $199); amazon.com

Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Why it’s so great: Selected as Wirecutter’s Budget Pick, the Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a great entry-level sous vide that won’t break the bank. It doesn’t have a wireless connection, but still gets temperatures up quickly and holds them consistently for a delicious, evenly-cooked meal in no time. And priced at $70, it’s basically a steal.

To buy: $70 (originally $160); walmart.com