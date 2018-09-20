The 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers, According to OpenTable

If half of your ideal dining-out experience is drinking good wine, we have some news that is relevant to your interests. OpenTable, the online reservations company, just released a list of the "100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers," featuring spots around the country that take wine as seriously as food, according to the site's users.

New York is the most recognized state on the list, with twelve NY restaurants making the top 100. Don't worry, Californians; your state followed closely behind with ten. If that still doesn't feel like enough California recognition, you can take it up with OpenTable; remember, we didn't make this list.

The list was generated from over twelve million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 American restaurants, collected between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018. ("All restaurants with a minimum 'overall' score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration," reads a press release. "Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which 'notable wine list' was selected as a special feature.")

Below, find OpenTable's complete list.

Abe and Louie's Boston – Boston, Massachusetts

Al Biernat's – Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas

Altius – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Angelina's Ristorante – Bonita Springs, Florida

Annie Gunn's – Chesterfield, Missouri

Balthazar – New York, New York

Barolo Grill – Denver, Colorado

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, Ohio

Bistro Jeanty – Yountville, California

Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood – San Antonio, Texas

Bones – Atlanta, Georgia

Bottega Napa Valley – Yountville, California

Bouchon – Yountville, California

Boulevard – San Francisco, California

Boulud Sud – New York, New York

Brennan's – New Orleans, Louisiana

Butcher & Singer – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Campiello – Naples – Naples, Florida

Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, Ohio

Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland

Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

Charley's Steak House – Tampa – Tampa, Florida

Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois

Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House – Multiple Locations

Del Posto – New York, New York

Delmonico Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada

Devon Seafood + Steak – Hershey – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada

Emeril's Restaurant – New Orleans, Louisiana

Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee

Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, New York

Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gotham Bar and Grill – New York, New York

Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York

Grill 23 & Bar – Boston, Massachusetts

GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, California

Hugo's Cellar – Four Queens – Las Vegas, Nevada

Iron Bridge Wine Company – Columbia – Columbia, Maryland

J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury – Glastonbury, Connecticut

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse – Nashville – Nashville, Tennessee

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations

Killen's Steakhouse – Pearland, Texas

L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, Virginia

Le Coucou – New York, New York

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Manny's Steakhouse – Minneapolis. Minnesota

Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois

Marea – New York, New York

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Mastro's Ocean Club – Newport Beach – Newport Beach, California

The Metropolitan Grill – Seattle, Washington

Mitchell's Ocean Club – Easton Town Center – Columbus, Ohio

The Modern – New York, New York

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mustards Grill – Yountville, California

Nostrana – Portland, Oregon

Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.

OMBRA Cucina Italiana – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia

Osteria Mozza – Los Angeles, California

Panorama – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Multiple Locations

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Passionfish – Pacific Grove, California

Peninsula Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Birmingham – Birmingham, Alabama

Petit Louis Bistro – Roland Park – Baltimore, Maryland

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon

Quartino – Chicago, Illinois

The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro – Columbus, Ohio

Restaurant August – New Orleans, Louisiana

Restaurant R'evolution – New Orleans, Louisiana

RingSide Steakhouse – Uptown – Portland, Oregon

River Cafe – Brooklyn, New York

RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois

RPM Steak – Chicago, Illinois

Shanahan's Steakhouse – Denver, Colorado

SINATRA – Encore at Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sixty Vines – Plano – Plano, Texas

Sparks Steak House – New York, New York

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana

Steak 44 – Phoenix, Arizona

Steak 48 – Houston – Houston, Texas

Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada

Trattoria Lisina – Driftwood, Texas

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Vintana Wine & Dine – Escondido, California

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona