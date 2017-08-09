The Best Restaurants to See the Solar Eclipse, According to OpenTable

If you think dinner is best enjoyed with a side of an astrological phenomenon, then OpenTable has you covered. The restaurant reservations website has put together a list of the best places to eat your dinner and watch the solar eclipse on August 21 at the same time. The total solar eclipse is happening for the first time in 99 years (it's such a big deal that Krispy Kreme has even created a donut in the eclipse's honor), so if you plan to eat a delicious meal along with this once-in-lifetime experience, you might want to book soon.

Sip wine as the sun darkens the strip of land ominously called the Path of Totality at these restaurants, located directly in the shadow cast by the eclipse, and that promise the best view of the skies:

Portland, Oregon - Approx. 10:19 am PT Eclipse Viewing Time

Kansas City, Missouri - Approx. 1:09 pm CT Eclipse Viewing Time

St. Louis, Missouri - Approx. 1:19 pm CT Eclipse Viewing Time

Nashville, Tennessee - Approx. 1:28 pm CT Eclipse Viewing Time

Charlotte, North Carolina - Approx. 2:43 pm ET Eclipse Viewing Time

Greenville, South Carolina - Approx. 2:39 pm ET Eclipse Viewing Time

Charleston, South Carolina - Approx. 2:46 pm ET Eclipse Viewing Time