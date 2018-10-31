This Is the Best Restaurant in Latin America, According to World's 50 Best

In addition to their annual ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world, the World's 50 Best organization releases lists for the top 50 restaurants in Latin America and Asia. On Wednesday, the World's 50 Best announced their 2018 ranking for restaurants in Latin America, and the restaurant that took the number one spot is a repeat winner.

Maido, a cutting-edge Nikkei restaurant in Lima, Peru, was awarded the title of Best Restaurant in Latin America for the second year in a row. (In 2017, Maido displaced Virgilio Martínez's Central from the number one spot, where it had sat comfortably for three years.)

At Maido, Mitsuharu Tsumura serves elegant seafood-centric tasting menus that explore and innovate the traditions of Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, known as Nikkei.

"When Peru meets Japan on the plate, Nikkei is born – and chef Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura is the Nikkei king," reads the World's 50 Best website. "This translates to a welcoming spot where fresh fish and citrus-packed sauces reign supreme. No wonder it was voted The Best Restaurant in Latin America again in 2018, after knocking nearby Central from its three-year stint at No.1 in 2017."

CRIS BOURONCLE/Getty Images

On this year's list, Maido was followed by Central, Enrique Olvera's Pujol (Mexico City), Boragó (Santiago, Chile) and D.O.M. (São Paulo, Brazil).

See the full list for 2018 on the World's 50 Best website. Below, find the top 10 restaurants:

Maido, Lima, Peru Central, Lima, Peru D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil Pujol, México City, Mexico Boragó, Santiago, Chile Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico Leo, Bogatà, Colombia

The organization named Mexico's Jesús Escalera as Latin America's Best Pastry Chef. Pía León, of Central, Kjolle, and Mil in Peru, was awarded the somewhat polarizing title of Latin America's Best Female Chef.