This Steakhouse Is the Best Restaurant Chain in America, According to TripAdvisor

Another year, another slew of lists, ranking everything from fast-casual chain restaurants to cheese trends. This December, we learned that Americans' love for Chick-Fil-A has grown even more intense, and that everybody loves Portillo's. And now, a new TripAdvisor study has determined the top restaurant chains in the country, based on user data.

The top restaurant chain, at least in the "Large" category? Ruth's Steak House. In the "Medium" category? The Capitale Grille. And in the "Small" category? Eddie V's Prime Seafood.

A note on methodology: Rankings were determined using an algorithm that factored in quality, quantity, and recency of reviews (from all of the chain’s locations) over the past year. The rankings were separated into three categories: chains with over 100 locations, chains with 10 to 50 locations, and chains with 51 to 100 locations.

“Chain restaurants are integral to the American dining experience as they offer consumers convenient and satisfying meals for all occasions, ”said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants, in a statement. “For the first time, TripAdvisor is ranking restaurant chains that provide exemplary food, service, and value to diners."

Below, find the full ranking.

Top 10 Large Chains (101+ locations)

Top 10 Small Chains (10-50 locations)

Top 10 Medium Chains (51-100 locations)