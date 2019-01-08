The 100 Best Places to Eat in 2019, According to Yelp

The list showcases the highest-rated and best reviewed restaurants on Yelp.
If you were worried that food media had finished publishing its slew of forward-facing dining round-ups, fret not—we have another where-to-eat-in-2019 list coming your way. Yelp just published its annual "Best Places to Eat" list, and it's full of bangers. (Literally, the number-one restaurant on the list is Bend, Oregon's beloved Bangers and Brews, which also made last year's round-up.)
How'd Yelp come up with the 100 spots? Well, Yelp "considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews" for all of the restaurants on its site, "while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business's area so as not to disadvantage businesses in areas with relatively low review volume." Basically, the list is a highlight of its best-reviewed restaurants, though, per always, remember to take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
Below, find the 100 restaurants you might want to consider checking out this year. The selection is relatively geographically diverse, too—at least as far as these kinds of lists go—so you're likely to have one not too far.
- Bangers & Brews - Bend, OR
- Tender Smokehouse - Celina, TX
- Ciao! Pizza & Pasta - Chelsea, MA
- Gyromania - Santa Clarita, CA
- BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle - Los Angeles, CA
- Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas, NV
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine, TX
- Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro - Golden, CO
- ACHILLES - Santa Clara, CA
- Yardie Spice - Homestead, FL
- Porky's Kauai - Waimea, HI
- Pappa Gyros - Katy, TX
- CAFE CLUB by les artistes - Hollywood, FL
- Worth Takeaway - Mesa, AZ
- Local - Big Bear Lake, CA
- Wally's Cafe - Rocklin, CA
- Crafted Greens - El Cajon, CA
- Halls Chophouse - Charleston, SC
- It's a Punjabi Affair - Amarillo, TX
- Long Nine Junction - Springfield, IL
- Scotty's Cafe - Columbus, OH
- Korai Kitchen - Jersey City, NJ
- Kat's Barbecue - Santa Fe, TX
- Mee Thai Restaurant - Orlando, FL
- Franky's Deli Warehouse - Hialeah, FL
- Kodo Sushi Sake - Scottsdale, AZ
- Dad's Favorites - Lexington, KY
- Moose-AKa's - Denali, AK
- Chuy's Taco Shop - San Diego, CA
- Miss Shabu Restaurant & Sake Bar - Buena Park, CA
- Kaffe Crepe - Reno, NV
- JJ's Diner - Pleasantville, NJ
- Myles and Jun Yakitori - Summerville, SC
- OTIS - Brooklyn, NY
- Pampa-Rara - Apple Valley, CA
- Angel City Grill - Redondo Beach, CA
- TKB Bakery & Deli - Indio, CA
- Bunz - Huntington Beach, CA
- Homer's Smokehouse BBQ - San Tan Valley, AZ
- DV8 Kitchen - Lexington, KY
- Express Deli - Brook Park, OH
- Amy's French Bakery & Bistro - Pompano Beach, FL
- Haywood Smokehouse - Dillsboro, NC
- Cahill Bistro - Edina, MN
- Ali'i Coffee - Honolulu, HI
- Pharaoh's Village - Fayetteville, NC
- Farmbird - Washington, DC
- Chico and Chang - Macon, GA
- Strada Eateria & Coffee - Los Angeles, CA
- The Alcove - Sunnyside, NY
- Mountain Goat Market - Monteagle, TN
- The Shed Market - Abilene, TX
- Alamo Restaurant - Hialeah, FL
- J28 Sandwich Bar - Hollywood, FL
- More Than Greek - Mechanicsville, VA
- Uncle Af's - Agoura Hills, CA
- Papa Marcos Grill And Kabob - Waukegan, IL
- Pho Dien 1960 - Humble, TX
- Maple Street Biscuit Company - Greenville - Greenville, SC
- Big H Deli - Fairfield, CA
- Golden Drops Café - Decatur, GA
- Los Takitos Taco Shop - Palatine, IL
- Kahuku Farms - Kahuku, HI
- Nick's Grill - Pulaski, TN
- Bistro 6050 - Chicago, IL
- Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- POTs - Las Vegas, NV
- Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, AZ
- Tahini - San Diego, CA
- The Modern Tea Room - Lancaster, CA
- Lula Jane's - Waco, TX
- Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - San Diego, CA
- The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta, GA
- Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth, TX
- Pho Guys - Vista, CA
- Momo Bowl - Apache Junction, AZ
- Aviva by Kameel - Atlanta, GA
- Calabash Tea & Tonic - Washington DC
- Rejoice Café - Tamarac, FL
- Quixote Bakery Cafe - Richland Hills, TX
- Monse Pupuseria - Colorado Springs, CO
- Tony's Italian Delicatessen - Montgomery, TX
- Not Your Typical Deli - Gilbert, AZ
- Spicy Bite - Milan, NM
- Mi Ranchito Veracruz - North Hollywood, CA
- Nini's Deli - Chicago, IL
- The Crepe Shop - Chicago, IL
- Ali'i Poke - Indianapolis, IN
- Ekiben - Baltimore, MD
- Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth, TX
- Don Pollo Mexican Grill - West Valley City, UT
- Diced Poke - Houston, TX
- Butler's Pantry Breakfast - Stowe, VT
- Empanada Kitchen - San Diego, CA
- Tribute Coffee - Garden Grove, CA
- The Rolling Pin Bakeshop - Denver, CO
- Waffie - Baltimore, MD
- Everyday Thai - Springfield, MO
- Guy's For Lunch - Roseville, CA
- Mariscos Jalisco - Pomona, CA
