Best New Chefs of Years Past Celebrate the 2018 Class: See the Photos

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Best New Chefs, the annual Food & Wine tradition of spotlighting the most promising new chefs in the country.

As F&W Restaurant Editor Jordana Rothman puts it, "These chefs represent the country’s best restaurant cooking right now and offer a clarion call for the kind of future we’d like to see: one that celebrates character, commitment, and imagination on and off the plate; amplifies all kinds of voices; and is always, of course, full of dazzling things to eat."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

On Monday night at NYC's Vandal, the 2018 class of chefs came together to celebrate the honor among some storied past recipients, including Daniel Boulud, Nancy Silverton, Wylie Dufresne, Angie Mar, and Jamie Bissonnette. As could be expected, food and wine was enjoyed. Dufresne served his intoxicating Du doughnuts, Mar made luscious ribeye topped with truffles and escargot, and Silverton whipped up a bright chicken salad that made us feel better about eating more doughnuts.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

With the announcement of this year’s class, the BNC family includes 323 chefs, with other past honorees including Tom Colicchio, David Chang, Anita Lo, David Bouley, Grant Achatz, Michael Solomonov, and Thomas Keller.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

“Best New Chef was about finding a chef doing incredible interpretations of their cuisine,” said Dana Cowin, Food & Wine editor-in-chief from 1995 to 2016. “And doing something on the plate that every other chef is going to copy, or [creating] a pantry that’s going to change the culinary world.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

As the new class was announced on Monday night, you could feel the energy of the moment—these extraordinarily talented young chefs are the future of American dining.

See the full list of chefs honored below (and read about them here.)

Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer—King, New York City

Kevin Tien—Himitsu, Washington D.C.

Katianna Hong—The Charter Oak, St. Helena, California

Liz Johnson—Freedman's, Los Angeles

Michael Gallina—Vicia, St. Louis

Kate Williams—Lady of the House, Detroit

Jonathan Yao—Kato, Los Angeles

Julia Sullivan—Henrietta Red, Nashville

Diana Dávila—Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago

Brady Williams—Canlis, Seattle