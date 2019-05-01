The Grocery Stores With the Best Prices and Private Label Products, According to Consumer Reports

Even in an age of online shopping and Whole Foods delivery, the supermarket is likely still a big part of your life — in fact, many stores are actively trying to be your go-to hangout spot. You may have a favorite grocery store for a variety of reasons: Convenience, proximity, quality, or selection. Of course, price may also play a factor if you’re shopping on a budget or just don’t like spending too much for the same product at one place over another. In a comprehensive evaluation of grocery stores nationwide last month, nonprofit-backed website and publication Consumer Reports surveyed 75,000 of its members and found 13 grocery chains, both regional and national, offering the best prices to customers. Here they are in alphabetical order:

Aldi

Costco

Crest

Fareway Stores

Grocery Outlet

Lidl

Marc’s

Market Basket

Military commissaries (open to those with authorized Department of Defense IDs)

Save-A-Lot

Trader Joe’s

WinCo

Woodman’s

And if you’re curious as to the specifics of why each of these 13 made the cut, take a look at Consumer Reports’ article on prices here.

But another factor that keeps many people coming back to one store over another is private label products. Stores like Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Wegman’s have made a reputation for themselves by not only offering familiar products but by creating unique items only found at those respective stores. Among Consumer Reports members, a few private labels rose to the top: Trader Joe’s, Costco (home of Kirkland Signature), and Texas-based Central Market, a subsidiary of H-E-B supermarkets. Check out some of the reasons given as to why consumers liked the regional Central Market so much (hint: Part of it has to do with some incredible-sounding ice cream) in the full article here.

Check out Consumer Reports’ full grocery store and supermarket guide, including best delivery services and best produce, here.