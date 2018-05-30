Angie Mar's Must-Have Tools for Cooking Steak

Now that it’s finally warm enough for shorts and flip-flops, you’re probably gearing up to cook a lot of meat this summer—whether that means grilling burgers to serve on paper plates in the backyard or searing steaks for a dinner party on the patio. You’ve probably already got your grill set up, but if you're sorting through old grilling gear, trying to figure out what to use this season, we've got you covered. Or rather, Angie Mar, the queen of meat herself, does.



The chef and owner of one of the most celebrated steakhouses in New York City, the Beatrice Inn, and a 2017 Food & Wine Best New Chef, Marr is known for her meat dishes.

Instead of digging through drawers cluttered with all sorts of thermometers, tongs, brushes, spatulas, and forks that you’ll never use, follow Marr's advice and equip yourself with a few key tools.

Her advice? Keep it simple—you don’t need much to make delicious meals. Most importantly, remember that a fancy tool is not a replacement for working hard in the kitchen. Instead, you should get to know different cuts of meat so that, as Mar puts it, “you can learn how to cook off of instinct.”

Here are her four picks for tools that will serve you well if you want to become a meat master.

A cake tester (to test the temperature of the meat)

Waterproof Instant Read Kitchen Thermometer, $10 on amazon.com

A good cast iron pan (Mar’s preferred brands are Staub and Lodge)

Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, $15 on amazon.com

Staub cast iron fry pan, $200 on amazon.com

A set of tongs

16-Inch Stainless Steel Tongs, $9 on amazon.com

A wire resting rack

Stainless Steel Wire Cooling and Roasting Rack, $14 on amazon.com