The 20 Most-Booked Destinations for July 4—Plus Where to Eat at Each of Them

With the end of June looming, we've all been confronted with a sobering fact: We have barely a week to get it together for the Fourth of July. If you, like us, have procrastinated and failed to plan anything substantial, let this new list provide some guidance. Priceline gathered data on the top 20 destinations booked for the holiday this year, and the list is giving us some travel ideas.

Based on total number of Priceline hotel bookings for July 4, 2018, the top American destination was ... Las Vegas, NV! (It doesn't get more American than Vegas, so this checks out.) Rounding out the top five were New York, Chicago, Washington, DC, and San Diego.

If you plan on scrambling to book a getaway, consider the top 20 most-booked destinations for Independence Day—and consider our dining suggestions for each.

1. Las Vegas, NV

Check out these awesome new places to eat and drink on the Strip.

2. New York, NY

Is there anything more American than eating street hot dogs? Here are our favorite in New York.

3. Chicago, IL

Tapas!

4. Washington, DC

Eat and drink your way through the city's surprisingly beachy waterfront.

5. San Diego, CA

Tour the best of San Diego's beer scene in 48 hours.

6. New Orleans, LA

These dishes for less than $15 (!) are worth the flight to Nola.

7. Boston, MA

Boston's Chinatown is a gem—give it the time it deserves.

8. Orlando, FL

There is a Wawa in Orlando now. We repeat: There is a Wawa in Orlando now.

9. Denver, CO

Beer!

10. San Francisco, CA

The newly-opened Che Fico is a rustic Italian-Jewish neighborhood gem.

11. Atlanta, GA

Ponce City Market is an American classic for a reason.

12. Nashville, TN

Check out our 48 hour eating and drinking guide to the city.

13. Los Angeles, CA

Sichuan!

14. Seattle, WA

The burger at a seafood restaurant. Seriously.

15. San Antonio, TX

Mexican pastries!

16. Atlantic City, NJ

Ocean Resort Casino opens on June 28 on the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk, and there will be over 16 on-site dining options, including American Cut by Marc Forgione.

17. Anaheim, CA

Oh man, there's so much.

18. Milwaukee, WI

Check out the city's best cocktail bars.

19. Myrtle Beach, SC

Boardwalk food will hit the spot.

20. Ocean City, MD

French fries!