All the Best Kitchen Deals to Expect for Cyber Monday 2019

Image zoom MicroStockHub/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and if you haven’t checked your calendar yet you’ll find that it’s late in the game (November 28th). That means Cyber Monday is alarmingly close to Christmas, but never fear! We’re already planning the kitchen and dining items to look out for, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from last year which are already on sale.

If you’d rather avoid crowds in stores and spend time with your family on Black Friday, rest assured you will find just as many deals come Monday morning (even Sunday night). Read on for all the details on Cyber Monday 2019.

When Is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday arrives on December 2, as is tradition for the Monday after Thanksgiving. What’s more, there will be Cyber Monday pre-sales (we’ll keep this page updated with those) and many merchants will continue deals throughout the week.

Which Brands Have the Best Cyber Monday Deals?

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are historically some of the best opportunities to score great discounts on everything. Walmart, Nordstrom, Sur La Table and plenty of other retailers will also have amazing deals on kitchen and dining items. Notable brands we’ll be looking out for across all sites:

The Best Early Deals Happening Now

KitchenAid

Image zoom Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment, $260 (originally $520) at amazon.com

Lodge

Image zoom Amazon

Lodge Pre-seasoned Cast Iron Convertible Skillet/Griddle Lid, $35 (originally $62) at amazon.com

Instant Pot

Image zoom Amazon

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker, $100 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Cuisinart

Image zoom Amazon

Cuisinart Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set, White, $58 (originally $160) at amazon.com

Vitamix

Image zoom Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, $385 (originally $550) at amazon.com

Nespresso

Image zoom Sur La Table

Nespresso Evoluo Deluxe By De’longhi With Aeroccino3 Frother, Titan, $174 (originally $298) at surlatable.com