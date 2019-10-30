Amazon Just Put This Cuisinart Food Processor on Sale and It’s Not Even Black Friday Yet

Image zoom Amazon

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, many shoppers are making their shopping lists and checking them twice — after all, nobody wants to miss out on the best deals of the year. One of the best parts of the post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas period is that top-rated, high-end brands that rarely go on sale do exactly that — and one of those is Cuisinart. This year, we’ve got our eyes on a bunch of the coveted kitchen appliance brand’s items, like coffee makers, toasters, air fryers, blenders, and food processors — and the good news is, Amazon just put one of our favorite Cuisinart food processors on major sale as part of an exciting Deal of the Day.

Until tonight only, you can pick up the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor in brushed stainless steel for 34 percent off, bringing the price down to $100. The food processor, which boasts over 1,500 perfect five-star reviews from customers, is also eligible for free one-day shipping for Prime members. If you’re not a Prime Member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of this deal with expedited shipping at no extra cost to you.

To buy: $100 (originally $151); amazon.com

Aside from this hefty discount on the Cuisinart food processor, we’ve managed to track down some other top-notch deals on Cuisinart items that you can shop right now ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Scroll through our five top picks below, and make sure to bookmark this page — we’ll keep you updated on the best Cuisinart deals to shop during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events as they roll out.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Programmable Kettle, $61 (originally $100); walmart.com

Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Air Fryer in Silver, $143 (originally $199); amazon.com

Cuisinart Brew Central 12 Cup Programmable Stainless Steel Coffee Maker, $65 (originally $165); walmart.com

Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broilers Toaster Oven Broiler, $90 (originally $100); walmart.com

Cuisinart Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set, White, $57 (originally $160); amazon.com