These Are the 25 Best College Towns for Food-Lovers, According to OpenTable

With summer coming to a close, college move-in weekend is nigh—and after a long day or two of hauling boxes around, you’re bound to work up an appetite. Luckily, OpenTable just released its 2019 list of the “25 Best College Towns for Foodies,” which highlights university areas with the best dining scenes. New York City soundly topped the list (for once, California hasn’t won), with 983 restaurants deemed worthy for food-lovers—great news for students at NYU, Columbia, Manhattan College, FIT, and more. Chicago took home second place with 362 restaurants, while Washington, D.C. ranks third, with 258 restaurants. (We'd recommend heading to the waterfront.) Surprisingly, known food cities like New Orleans, Nashville, and Austin ranked outside the top 10. It is worth noting, however, that Nashville’s Henrietta Red got a well-deserved shoutout.

To make the rankings, OpenTable identified college towns based on the “home towns” of universities featured in U.S. News and World Report’s National University Rankings—they were then sorted by the total number of restaurants they had with “foodie” tags in their reviews. (OpenTable collected diner reviews between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018 for this list, and restaurants qualified if they had the minimum number of reservations tagged with “foodie” in the review.) The top 25 towns ended up on the list—check it out below to see if yours made the cut.

1. New York, New York

2. Chicago, Illinois

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

5. Boston, Massachusetts

6. Los Angeles, California

7. Atlanta, Georgia

8. Houston, Texas

9. Seattle, Washington

10. Dallas, Texas

11. Austin, Texas

12. New Orleans, Louisiana

13. Nashville, Tennessee

14. Baltimore, Maryland

15. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

16. St. Louis, Missouri

17. Columbus, Ohio

18. Cleveland, Ohio

19. Cambridge, Massachusetts

20. Pasadena, California

21. Durham, North Carolina

22. Providence, Rhode Island

23. Santa Barbara, California

24. Berkeley, California

25. Charlottesville, Virginia