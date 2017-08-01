The 5 Colleges with the Best Food

Every year The Princeton Review publishes a list of the 382 best colleges in America. To compile the list, they interview 137,000 students at the nation’s top schools. As most students will be spending the majority of their college experience dining on or near campus, the list has, wisely, always includes a category for the best on-campus food.

“In researching our guides to help high school students determine the best college for them, we have learned that food is becoming an increasingly important factor in their decision-making process,” said Rob Franek, Editor in Chief of The Princeton Review.

Most schools that made the list are committed to feeding their students healthy, sustainable food sourced locally, and in some cases, even from their own gardens and farms. Here are the top five schools in America with the best food on campus, according to their students:

University of Massachusetts Amherst

This university is ranked number one on the list for the second consecutive year. According to The Princeton Review, the school makes about 4,000 sushi rolls everyday. The cafeterias are much loved for their healthy, sustainable food.

Bowdoin College

This college makes many of their meals from the vegetables and herbs in their organic garden. It has also cut out all corn syrup and trans fat from the cafeteria’s menu, and bakes many of the pastries in-house to ensure the quality ingredients.

Washington University in St. Louis

This university has come up with some interesting ways to run sustainable kitchens: The school converts leftover oil from their fryers into biofuel, provides students with recyclable or reusable dishes, and eliminated plastic bags from their cafeterias. They also offer the monthly Dine with the Dietician cooking class.

St. Olaf College

St. Olaf has a student-run organic farm where they source some of the vegetables used in their menu. The poultry raised on their farm is antibiotic-free, and they even pick apples for the cafeteria from a nearby orchard.

James Madison University

At James Madison University, biodegradable bags gather food waste in one of their dining halls, which is then composted into fertizlier. They also publicly post all the nutrition information for the meals served on campus.