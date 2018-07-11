The Best Burger in America Is in North Carolina, According to TripAdvisor

America is a nation of excellent burgers—and quite a few mediocre ones, but they're still burgers so it's fine—and one burger, in particular, has been recognized as the country's very best.

According to a new list from TripAdvisor that analyzed millions of user reviews and rankings, a burger from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is the top burger in the States. Al’s Burger Shack, which is located right by the University of North Carolina's campus, came in at number one with their signature burger: the “Bobo Chili Cheeseburger,” which is topped with chili sauce, coleslaw, onion, yellow mustard, and American cheese. (Their rosemary fries are quite popular, too.)

As for the rest of the list, the burgers span the country, with a surprising zero of the top ten burgers hailing from the New York area, or Oklahoma, land of the glorious Oklahoma Onion Burger. We are also shocked and saddened that more TripAdvisor users don't recognize the glory that is Emily's burger, in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

Below, find the full list of the best burger restaurants in America, per the website's calculations.

1. Al’s Burger Shack – Chapel Hill, North Carolina (272 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

2. Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs – Naples, Florida (2,540 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

3. Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom – Lincoln, Nebraska (555 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

4. Grumps Burgers – Granbury, Texas (314 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

5. Slabtown Café and Burgers – Traverse City, Michigan (464 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

6. Burger Republic – Nashville, Tennessee (353 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

7. Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers – San Francisco, California (816 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

8. Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs, Colorado (355 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

9. MacPhail’s Burgers – Jackson, Wyoming (861 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

10. The Burger Dive – Billings, Montana (574 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)