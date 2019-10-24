Here’s What You Need to Know to Get the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals This Year

Image zoom Michael Nagle/Getty Images

When it comes to the kitchen, we want reliable tools that will last. Whether it’s picking the very best chef’s knife, a cast iron skillet that will last generations, or a powerful blender to tackle any ingredient, we know building a well-stocked and efficient kitchen is an investment. But that doesn’t mean we don’t love a smart deal.

Which is why we’re counting down the days to Black Friday 2019, the biggest sale event of the year and the official kickoff of the American holiday shopping season. It’s when hundreds of beloved brands, from Le Creuset and KitchenAid to Nespresso and Vitamix, will slash prices of their most coveted products, meaning we can snag splurge-worthy cookware and appliances at a steal.

And if you start planning now, it’ll be much easier to navigate the marathon of discounts to find exactly what you need come Black Friday. Whether you're looking for that perfect gift for the cook in your life, or simply want to treat yourself to a high-end appliance, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019, including early kitchen deals you can shop weeks before it even starts!

When is Black Friday 2019?

You likely know Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving—and this year, that’s November 29. But while the shopping extravaganza officially starts at midnight, we’ve noticed sales creep earlier and earlier into the year. For 2019, don’t be surprised if some Black Friday discounts start before you’ve even sat down for Thanksgiving dinner.

And the deals don’t stop! Prepare for a weekend-long marathon of Black Friday sales that lead all the way up to our other favorite shopping holiday, Cyber Monday. And while Black Friday is infamous for long lines and rowdy crowds, you can avoid the stress by shopping the best deals online from the comfort of home (ideally, while eating Turkey-Day leftovers).

Who Has the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals?

The great thing about Black Friday is that everyone wants to get in on the action. From big retailers to niche cult favorites that rarely go on sale, thousands of brands offer Black Friday discounts. Last year, we saw some of the biggest markdowns from major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, and Macy’s, as well as kitchenware powerhouses Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table. This year, we’ll keep an eye out for our favorite brands so you can find the best sales as fast as possible.

Best Deals from Last Year

Of course, we’re always on the hunt for the best kitchen deals. Last year, we saw epic discounts on Instant Pots, cookware sets, blenders, coffee makers, and more, and we’re betting 2019 will be just as exciting.

Ready to shop some deals now? Turns out there are a few early discounts you can snag! We’ve combed through the best kitchen deals we could find, from Instant Pots to KitchenAid stand mixers. Shop these early deals now, and don’t forget to check back here as Black Friday approaches:

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: $79 (originally $100); walmart.com

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $300 (originally $429); amazon.com

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Sur La Table

To buy: $200 (originally $325); surlatable.com

Shun Kanso 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $92 (originally $144); amazon.com

All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: $100 (originally $150); nordstrom.com

Rosti Margrethe 7-Piece Baking Set

Courtesy of Sur La Table

To buy: $50 (originally $90); surlatable.com

Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker with Wi-Fi

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

To buy: $160 (originally $199); williams-sonoma.com