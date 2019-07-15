Here’s How to Get Our Favorite Knife Brands on Deep Discount During Amazon Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

No matter what you’re cooking, chances are that you’re grabbing a knife. From do-it-all chef’s cutlery to scalpel-sharp paring blades, a knife is the essential kitchen tool for transforming raw ingredients into memorable meals.

With so much riding on your razor-sharp slicer, you want to pick a good one. And there’s no better time to find your perfect blade than one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Amazon Prime Day.

For 48 hours, the retail giant is showering us with thousands and thousands of sales, including incredible deals on kitchen knives and sets. Whether you’re looking to replace your well-worn starter set or springing for an investment piece to set up your kitchen game, this sale has it all.

Scroll down to check out eight of the best knives and sets on sale on Amazon right now, plus why users love them. You’d better hurry though, because we have a feeling these won’t be sticking around for long!

WÜSTHOF Classic 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Best Amazon review: “This and the smaller model are the best knives I have ever had.They feel solid because they are solid. You can see the metal going through the handle and how thick it is. They hold an edge and feel very well balanced. Yes it is expensive if you are a joe six pack, but consider that your hands hold this knife and they feel a joy in its quality. I know that sounds a little fru fru, but it is true for me and to me this knife is worth owning.”

To buy: $145 (originally $165); amazon.com

Shun Sora Chef's Knife, 8-Inch

Best Amazon review: “I am a Chef for Disney and I use this knife everyday I go into work or if I'm cooking at home. Comes very sharp and ready to use. I do like the sleek design and is perfect for chopping, slicing, and mincing. Also has a very comfortable grip and extremely easy to get around the cutting board.”

To buy: $60 (originally $80); amazon.com

Mercer Genesis Collection 10-Inch Granton Carving Knife

Best Amazon review: “This is a top quality knife in all respects. High quality materials, construction, and finish. It's a pretty knife and just exudes quality. Nicely balanced and easy to grip. The performance matches the looks. I put it through its paces slicing some baby backs… it went through them like butter. It's the sharpest knife I have ever owned. With proper care I expect it to last many years. Would buy again.”

To buy: $43 (originally $48); amazon.com

Miyabi Evolution 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Best Amazon review: “Stunning. I looked for a while for a knife that was this wide. Large amount of clearance. The blade is right at 2.25" at the heel of the knife. Feather light and balanced. I'll definitely be buying more Miyabi products.”

To buy: $150 (originally $175); amazon.com

J.A. Henckels Internation Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife

Best Amazon review: “I've been downsizing various possessions and, when I saw this knife at a great price on Prime Day, decided to treat myself to an excellent knife. I'd accumulated a number of lesser blades over the years. What was I thinking? This well-balanced, exquisitely sharp knife replaces most of them.”

To buy: $45 (originally $92); amazon.com

Cuisinart Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set

Best Amazon review: “I am extremely impressed with the quality of this knife set. It looks very sturdy but yet elegant, the knives are very sharp and feel heavy and comfortable. It looks like a million bucks for the price that it costs. Definitely recommend!”

To buy: $58 (originally $160); amazon.com

Sabatier Self-Sharpening Edgekeeper Pro 12-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set

Best Amazon review: “I bought these as a gift for my dad, and he loves how heavy the knives feel in his hand and how well they cut through whatever he is cooking! The self-sharpening holder is a nice touch as well!”

To buy: $85 (originally $100); amazon.com

Calphalon Classic Self-sharpening 12-piece Knife Block Set, with SharpIn Technology

Best Amazon review: “I almost never give anything 5 stars as I think most things can be improved upon. I am totally happy with these knives. Worth the money, in my opinion.”

To buy: $76 (originally $170); amazon.com