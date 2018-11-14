The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals for Your Kitchen

Get a head start with Amazon's early Black Friday deals on everything cookware, prep and storage.
Black Friday 2018 kicks off the day after Thanksgiving as usual, but Amazon already has plenty of deals to take advantage of early. Oprah’s already showed us her favorite food items and kitchen gadgets on Amazon, but there will be plenty of housewares and countless other kitchen and cooking items are ripe for the purchasing at a fraction of the normal cost in the days to come.
A few of our favorite early Black Friday deals include nonstick bakeware, meal prep containers, chef’s knives and all things coffee (mugs, kettles, espresso machines). Some might be lightening deals (they’ll expire within a few hours that day) but most of these will last the week (or as long as supplies last). Take a gander at our favorite huge deals below, then check out Amazon.com for their full early Black Friday list.
OXO On Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, Stainless Steel, $64 (originally $90) at amazon.com
KitchenAid KSM1FPA Food Processor Attachment, $105 (originally $180) at amazon.com
Shun Kanso 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $80 (originally $144) at amazon.com and Shun Kanso 7-Inch Santoku Knife, $90 (originally $144) at amazon.com
Calphalon Nonstick Loaf Pan, $12 (originally $30) at amazon.com
Fiskars Heavy-duty Butcher Shears, $13 (originally $30) at amazon.com
Zojirushi Fresh Brew Carafe Coffee Maker, $87 (originally $190) at amazon.com
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven, $54 (originally $111) at amazon.com
Calphalon Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com
Stackable Stainless Steel Bento Box, $26 (originally $32) at amazon.com
Glass Meal Prep Containers, $25 (originally $35) at amazon.com
Stainless Steel Thermal Coffee Carafe, $18 (originally $27) at amazon.com