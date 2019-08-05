Bernie Sanders Will Get 'a Full Line' of Homemade Ice Cream Flavors for 2020

Image zoom courtesy of Bill Kinzie

Back in 2016, Bernie Sanders joined the long list of public figures immortalized in Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream… kinda. Though Ben & Jerry’s as a company chooses not to back any specific political candidates, co-founder Ben Cohen (yes, that Ben) decided to create his own ice cream under the name “Ben’s Best” to release pints of Bernie’s Yearning in support of the senator from the ice cream company's home state of Vermont and his preferred Democratic nominee.

The rest, as they say, is history… and not the history Ben or Bernie wanted. So for the 2020 primaries, Cohen has a plan to keep history from repeating itself: more ice cream! On Friday, Cohen took to Twitter and YouTube to announce another new Sanders flavor — “the first in a full line of Bernie flavors” — for his 2020 run. “We’re going all the way this time,” Cohen tweeted.

This is just the first in a full line of Bernie flavors. We’re going all the way this time. And when Bernie’s in the White House and I become the Minister of Ice Cream— a pint in every freezer, a sundae in every bowl. https://t.co/4e9duS8JWv #BerniesBack #Bernie2020 #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/faMH7zxsfn — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) August 2, 2019

Ben’s Best Bernie’s Back is billed as a “Hot Cinnamon Ice Cream with one very large chocolate disc on top and a (very stiff) butter toffee backbone going down the middle.” Though it may sound like a bit of a random combination, the choices were very deliberate. “The chocolate disc represents all the wealth that has risen to the top 1 percent,” the description states. “The backbone represents Bernie's steadfast determination to un-rig our economy. And the hot cinnamon is our political revolution holding politicians' feet to the fire to make America work for working people of all races and genders.” (Cohen offers a humorous description on how to eat the ice cream about midway through his video.)

To assure a bit of distance from Ben’s other venture, this ice cream was produced in Cohen’s home kitchen with the help of, uh, Jerry Greenfield. (Yes, that Jerry.) No more than 40 pints — all of which will be hand-signed and numbered by Ben and Jerry — are available exclusively as part of a random giveaway. So how do you get one? You can enter to win a pint from now until August 9 by going to JusticeInAllItsFlavors.com (which redirects to Bernie Sander’s campaign site) and signing up for Bernie’s mailing list.

“Let’s do it,” Greenfield says about 160 seconds into the announcement video for the new ice cream, before turning to camera and adding, “We’re all in for Bernie.” So, no, Ben & Jerry’s did not officially make this ice cream, but both Ben and Jerry approve this message.